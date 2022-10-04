Read full article on original website
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Jason Lee Will No Longer Work For Kanye West After “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Jason Lee says his professional relationship with Kanye West “has come to an end.”. Kanye West will have to find a new head of media and partnerships for Yeezy now that Jason Lee officially stepped down from the position. Lee confirmed that he will no longer be working for...
Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt With Kanye West
Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Nicki Minaj tells Garcelle Beauvais why her White husband left her (video)
Rapper Nicki Minaj is still harboring intense anger and resentment at Garcelle Beauvais and subsequently went volcanic on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star during a recent radio appearance. As many remember, Beauvais and the rest of “The Real” cast invited the woman, Jennifer Hough, who accused...
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Kendall Jenner subtly supports Jaden Smith walking out of Kanye West show
Kendall Jenner is seemingly supporting Jaden Smith’s decision to walk out of Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week show early. The model “liked” telling tweets Smith wrote about Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, whose surprise Yeezy show on Monday featured “White Lives Matter” shirts. “I...
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Chicago & Psalm Look Like Their Twins In Milan
Milan Fashion Week has been a family affair for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children! All four of their kids, North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, joined Kim in Italy and were spotted leaving their 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Sept. 26 and the youngest two, in particular, looked like mini versions of the estranged couple. Chicago, who has received her mom’s flawless complexion as seen in the below photos, made a fashion statement in black leggings and a maroon long-sleeve that she accessorized with unreleased Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and black cowgirl boots. She had a big grin on her face as she held a security guard’s hand and walked out of the posh hotel alongside racks of clothing from the Italian luxury fashion house. Now that’s goals!
Trolling—Kanye West, Candace Owens Flaunt ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During Paris Fashion Week
Not even a month after publicly divorcing himself from corporate America, controversial Kanye and MAGA minion Candace Owens flaunted “White Lives Matter” shirts in Paris. Cue “Ni—- in Paris.”. On Monday, West unveiled YZY Season 9 in Paris. The live stream of the runway show on...
Kanye West Says “Everyone Knows Black Lives Matter Was A Scam”
Kanye West responds to criticism over his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 debut at Paris Fashion Week stirred up a storm on social media. Alongside Candace Owens, the two were rocking “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, prompting a flurry of backlash. Jaden...
Kanye West Responds To Tremaine Emory Blasting Him Over Virgil Abloh Comments
The controversial star is clapping back at the Supreme creator director. Kanye West has found himself caught in the crossfire of social media once again. Earlier this week, the famed designer caused a stir in the hip hop community, the fashion world and the Internet after wearing and designing “White Lives Matter” tees for his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris.
