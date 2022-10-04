socialism is the nation destroyer and killer of community and culture. socialism is doing to America exactly what it did to Germany in the 1920s and 30s.
Portland the beautiful city is a dump. Crime is out of control it is heartbreaking to see this city an state being abused by people that don't care about the state and it's people
That's because Portland is,and has been, run by liberally indoctrinated "useful idiots" of the Democrat/socialist/communist persuasion who have allowed lawlessness to happen without any punishment for those creating the lawless city. George Soros is to blame for the DA who refuses to prosecute miscreants, which adds to the problems.
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?
Intel lobbyists: Oregon will ‘miss out’ on chip industry building boom without more incentives
Portland isn't in 5th Congressional District
Oregon begins inspecting meat processors so small businesses can sidestep federal red tape
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Record-challenging warmth to persist across West, but a big cooldown looms
Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week
Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland
Oregon's governor candidates to debate in Medford on Thursday
Oregon governor debate: What the candidates said about Measure 110
New poll on Oregon governor race finds Republican Christine Drazan has a slight lead
Newspaper corrections for Oct. 6, 2022
Man vacationing in the Caribbean finds message in a bottle penned by Portland resident
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Microchip Technology contemplates major factory expansion in Gresham
Unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on the housing homeless crisis
Jury Finds Portland Police Liable During 2020 Protests: What Does It Mean For Future Lawsuits?
Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon
Coronavirus in Oregon: Reported cases virtually unchanged
4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified
