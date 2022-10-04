Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Illinois Watch Party for The Voice Contestant, Morgan Myles
Tuesday, October 11th at 7:00 P.M. a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s The Voice, will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Illinois. Since 2020 Morgan has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
ourquadcities.com
‘Spring Awakening’ in Rock Island special for two of its cast
Jordyn Mitchell of Bettendorf and Krianna Walljasper of Moline are best buds bonding over a beautiful musical that speaks deeply to them and so many young people. They’re in the current Center for Living Arts (CLA) production of “Spring Awakening,” which opened last weekend at 220 19th St., Rock Island, and concludes this weekend.
ourquadcities.com
Get ‘slimed’ at Ghostbusters Night!
If you collect spores, molds and fungus, don’t mind getting slimed, ain’t afraid of no ghost and know exactly who you’re gonna call, we’re ready to believe you at Ghostbusters Night at the Moline Public Library!. Join the fun for an evening of ectoplasm-making, ghost stories...
ourquadcities.com
It’s time — observe LGBT History Month with Clock, Inc.
Today, Local 4 News This Morning hosted Lindsey Svetlick, Relationship Manager, and Adam Peters, Director of Operations, from the Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center in Rock Island. The topic of discussion is how the organization is observing LGBT History Month. Below is a link to the organization’s website & Facebook...
103.3 WJOD
Reba McEntire Returning to Quad Cities
Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly Tax Slayer Center) 103.3 WJOD welcomes Reba McEntire to the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Formerly the Taxslayer Center) in Moline, IL on March 18, 2023. Plus special guests Teri Clark and The Issacs. Tickets on Sale Friday October 7th at 10am at www.ticketmaster.com...
ourquadcities.com
Fairmount Fall Fest
Cemetery Superintendent Carvel Morgan joined us to talk about a family friendly fall event happening in the oldest cemetery in Davenport. For more information visit Friends of Fairmount Cemetery and Prairie Preservation.
ourquadcities.com
Ballet QC presents ‘Our Will To Live’ at Adler
A very special Ballet Quad Cities program will celebrate the human spirit on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m., called “Our Will To Live.”. The professional ballet company’s contribution to the region’s “Out Of Darkness” Holocaust education series, it presents new original choreography by Courtney Lyon and Emily Kate Long, honoring and dramatizing works by Jewish composers who fled the Nazis during World War II or tragically died in the camps.
ourquadcities.com
Putnam to host new exhibit of QC LGBTQ artifacts
The new Quad Cities Pride in Memory (PIM) will host a reception Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, for the first historical display of local LGBTQ artifacts. In collaboration with the Putnam Museum, Augustana College, Sarah Robb and...
ourquadcities.com
WIU-QC professor to discuss ‘Our Spaceship Earth’
Like many college professors, Everett Hamner, English professor at Western Illinois University-Quad Cities in Moline, is concerned with big issues affecting humanity. He’s certainly got a weighty topic — climate change — that he will address Thursday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. in his presentation, “Welcome to Spaceship Earth” at WIU-QC’s Riverfront Hall (room 111), 3300 River Drive, Moline. If you can’t make it to the talk in person, you can join by Zoom at http://wiu.zoom.us/j95633191005.
ourquadcities.com
Public invited to Augie party after inauguration
Augustana College will inaugurate its ninth president, Andrea Kathryn Talentino, in an outdoor ceremony beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, on the campus Quad, during Homecoming weekend. A street party on 7th Avenue open to the community will immediately follow to celebrate this new chapter in the college’s...
KWQC
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
Enjoy free fun at Niabi Zoo through Oct. 28
Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. […]
ourquadcities.com
Vibrant cooks up new business with Moline coffeehouse and kitchen
Vibrant Credit Union is not just growing by renaming the Quad Cities’ 29-year-old arena, in downtown Moline. The 87-year-old, Moline-based institution is brewing up new business, with the stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, now open next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline. The new business...
Illinois Town Specializes In Spaghetti Pizza. Is It Any Good?
First some apologies to a few co-workers. Apparently this has been covered twice already by people I work with in the past few years. Back in 2017, my friend Shannon Zimmerman down at Q98.5 wrote about it. And then in 2018, Sweet Lenny from 97ZOK did a video on the peculiar pie.
ourquadcities.com
Refreshed Speakeasy in Rock Island to reopen
After five long months of renovations, the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy is opening its doors with its first new show on Friday night, Oct. 7. The restored, refreshed entertainment venue next to the historic Circa dinner theater (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will host a grand reopening Thursday, Oct. 13th starting at 3 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Valley is rocking it with clinic openings
Rock Valley Physical Therapy, one of the largest therapist-owned and therapist-led physical therapy practices in the country, is excited to announce upcoming open houses and ribbon-cutting ceremonies for four Quad-Cities-based locations. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa and...
Jay Redfern: Missing a final goodbye from Coach Bru
One was missed, and I’ll always wonder what he had to say, because I’ll never again talk to Gary Bruington. Bruington, forever entrenched in Galesburg sports history as the head coach of the 1988 Galesburg Silver Streaks state champion baseball team, died Tuesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 79.
KWQC
Rock Valley Physical Therapy
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie...
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls, volunteers needed
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall […]
