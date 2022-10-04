ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

96.1 The Breeze

The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low

This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio

New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
The Staten Island Advance

Exclusive: Princess Anne visits Staten Island; royal rides the ferry

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Lighthouse Museum welcomed Princess Anne on Tuesday in a monumental show of support for the historic St. George gem. Anne, one of the great champions in the international lighthouse community, was bestowed the title of honorary chair for the National Lighthouse Museum’s Campaign for Illuminating Future Generations, a comprehensive effort that launched in January to raise funds toward expansion, education, gallery space and preservation.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward

New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
iheart.com

Migrants Who Were Bussed To NYC Are Headed To Florida For Hurricane Cleanup

Numerous migrants who have recently been bused to New York City are reportedly heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Over the weekend, some of them told the “New York Post they are getting into vans in Queens to head to Florida and will get paid 15 bucks an hour to help. It's unclear who is paying them, but they’ve been promised overtime pay and a $15 a day food allowance. FEMA and city officials tell the Post they are not involved. Over recent months, Texas and other border states have been sending asylum seekers to New York City in protest of President Biden's immigration policies. A van driver says he was under contract with a water and debris company.
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NJ.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
MOUNT ARLINGTON, NJ

