Read full article on original website
Related
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
NYC winter predictions: Here’s how 2 early forecasts stack up as Dec. approaches
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While chilly conditions on Staten Island are expected to dissipate later this week, again giving way to fall weather, the borough is just months away from the arrival of winter and the potential of snow impacting the area. After New York City’s last winter saw...
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
Early NYC winter forecast: Will we get a lot of snow? AccuWeather issues predictions.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chilly blasts of cold, autumn air this week are giving Staten Islanders an early preview of winter weather, but long-term forecasters are already looking ahead to see how New York City will fare during the coldest months of the year. AccuWeather issued its early winter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Fight to save Brooklyn Botanical Garden possibly coming to an end
After fighting for nearly a half-decade, the fight to save the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may soon be coming to an end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
STORM WATCH: Pounding rain, wind leave Jersey Shore communities flooded
Coastal flooding has been a problem for communities along the north and south shores, especially for those near the bay.
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio
New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
STORM WATCH: Ocean County barrier islands see more flooding, strong winds
The barrier islands are feeling the brunt of the relentless storm on this fifth day of rain, strong winds and flooding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive: Princess Anne visits Staten Island; royal rides the ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Lighthouse Museum welcomed Princess Anne on Tuesday in a monumental show of support for the historic St. George gem. Anne, one of the great champions in the international lighthouse community, was bestowed the title of honorary chair for the National Lighthouse Museum’s Campaign for Illuminating Future Generations, a comprehensive effort that launched in January to raise funds toward expansion, education, gallery space and preservation.
The Best Bakery for Cookies at the Jersey Shore, Chosen By You
Why a cookie article, why not? It's National Cookie Month. There's a month for everything and this month it's all about the cookies. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
iheart.com
Migrants Who Were Bussed To NYC Are Headed To Florida For Hurricane Cleanup
Numerous migrants who have recently been bused to New York City are reportedly heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Over the weekend, some of them told the “New York Post they are getting into vans in Queens to head to Florida and will get paid 15 bucks an hour to help. It's unclear who is paying them, but they’ve been promised overtime pay and a $15 a day food allowance. FEMA and city officials tell the Post they are not involved. Over recent months, Texas and other border states have been sending asylum seekers to New York City in protest of President Biden's immigration policies. A van driver says he was under contract with a water and debris company.
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Comments / 0