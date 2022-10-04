Read full article on original website
10.6.22 – Metro volleyball & cross country schedule
In volleyball, 5A 6th-ranked Cedar Falls is hosting a quadrangular with Waterloo East, 4A 8th-ranked West Delaware and Mason City. In boys and girls cross country, both Cedar Falls and Waterloo West are competing at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet. The meet is taking place at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids.
10.4.22 – Metro swimming & diving, cross country & volleyball matchups
In volleyball, Waterloo West is at Linn-Mar and Waterloo East plays at Marshalltown. The Waterloo Columbus boys and girls cross country teams are at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational. And the Cedar Falls girls swimming and diving team is at Iowa City High.
Week 7 metro high school football matchups
The metro high school football teams are preparing for Week 7 this Friday. In Class 5A, 8th-ranked Cedar Falls is on the road at Dubuque Hempstead. *You can listen to coverage of the Tigers game this Friday on our companion station, Cruisin’ KCFI, with the pregame beginning around 6:45 and kickoff around 7:15.*
Waverly-Shell Rock hires Independence assistant Kim Meyer as new head softball coach
Waverly-Shell Rock high school has hired a new softball coach. Pending school board approval, Kim Meyer will be the Go-Hawks next head softball coach. Meyer had been an assistant coach at Clarksville. She was on the Indians staff when they won the 1A State Championship in 2020 and were runner-up in 2017 and 2019.
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
Two Injured in Jones County Head-on Crash
Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash in Jones County on Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Highway 136 and E-17 southeast of Monticello around 2 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says 62-year old Dwight Reid of Manchester was driving his pickup northbound on Highway 136 when he struck a car heading east on E-17.
Transamerica Looking To Cut Even More Cedar Rapids Jobs
More bad news for the Cedar Rapids job market. Transamerica has announced that more positions will be eliminated here in Cedar Rapids by the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Aegon Global Services, the parent company for Transamerica, filed what is called a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, stating that the company could cut up to 55 jobs in Cedar Rapids by December 31st. Unfortunately, it is a familiar theme this year for the company. The Gazette reports that back in June the company filed another WARN, saying that 40 jobs would be cut by August 14th. A spokesperson for the company stated that two of those jobs were located at the C Street campus in Cedar Rapids, while the other 38 were remote workers located throughout Iowa.
Busy Cedar Rapids Intersection CLOSED Until Monday Morning
One of the busiest intersections in the city of Cedar Rapids is closed through the weekend due to an ongoing road construction project in the area. For anyone who travels regularly down Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids, you know that for the past several months, the intersection at C Avenue has been, well, a mess. But now, the entire intersection is officially closed. CBS2 reports that construction has shut the busy intersection down and it isn't expected to reopen until Monday. That is more than likely going to be a nightmare for commuters, especially anyone who works along that stretch of roadway. I'm looking at you Collins Aerospace.
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Metronet Begins Construction of Ultra-High-Speed 100 Percent Fiber Optic Network in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Metronet today announced that construction of its future-proof 100 percent fiber optic network has officially begun in Waterloo. Metronet’s fully funded $24 million investment in Waterloo will provide residents and businesses with access to Metronet’s ultra-high-speed fiber optic internet. Upon completion of the two-year construction process, Waterloo will join the country’s internet elite as a Certified Gigabit City. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005269/en/ Metronet’s fiber optic construction begins in Waterloo, IA. (Photo: Business Wire)
One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa
One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
Delaware County Taking Appointments for Electronic & Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event
Delaware County is holding an Electronic and Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day next weekend. On Saturday morning, October 15th, residents can bring hazardous materials and electronic items they no longer want to the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester from 8 am to noon. Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs says they’ll accept...
One dead in apartment fire in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after an apartment building caught on fire Saturday. According to Mason City Fire Department (MCFD), it responded to a fire alarm at 6:04 p.m. at The Manor apartment building located at 43rd Street NW. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke...
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver
A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
