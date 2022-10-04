Read full article on original website
10.6.22 – Metro volleyball & cross country schedule
In volleyball, 5A 6th-ranked Cedar Falls is hosting a quadrangular with Waterloo East, 4A 8th-ranked West Delaware and Mason City. In boys and girls cross country, both Cedar Falls and Waterloo West are competing at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet. The meet is taking place at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids.
Week 7 metro high school football matchups
The metro high school football teams are preparing for Week 7 this Friday. In Class 5A, 8th-ranked Cedar Falls is on the road at Dubuque Hempstead. *You can listen to coverage of the Tigers game this Friday on our companion station, Cruisin’ KCFI, with the pregame beginning around 6:45 and kickoff around 7:15.*
10.4.22 – Metro swimming & diving, cross country & volleyball matchups
In volleyball, Waterloo West is at Linn-Mar and Waterloo East plays at Marshalltown. The Waterloo Columbus boys and girls cross country teams are at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational. And the Cedar Falls girls swimming and diving team is at Iowa City High.
Cedar Falls boys golf team wins 4A district meet, advances to state tournament
The Cedar Falls high school boys golf team will defend its 2021 state championship. The Tigers won the Class 4A district meet at Thunder Hills in Peosta Monday, advancing to the state tournament. Cedar Falls and Dubuque Wahlert both tied for the best team score, shooting a 305. The Tigers...
Waverly-Shell Rock hires Independence assistant Kim Meyer as new head softball coach
Waverly-Shell Rock high school has hired a new softball coach. Pending school board approval, Kim Meyer will be the Go-Hawks next head softball coach. Meyer had been an assistant coach at Clarksville. She was on the Indians staff when they won the 1A State Championship in 2020 and were runner-up in 2017 and 2019.
Iowa women ranked #1 in preseason conference basketball poll
Iowa women ranked #1 in preseason conference basketball poll

With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success. Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs.
With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sometimes all it takes is patience. For someone like Ahron Ulis, this year he has the chance to be a leader. “Coming into that new role, I just have to be more involved with the team,” Ulis said. “Calling plays here and there, where there’s like a late game situation. Just being there and being the voice of the team.”
Iowa men’s basketball’s Josh Dix recovered from leg injury, full participant in practice
Just over eight months ago, Josh Dix’s basketball future was in question. On Jan. 21, with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter between Dix’s Lincoln High School and Le Mars, the three-star Iowa recruit landed awkwardly and went down. Dix had a broken tibia and...
10.5.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
While the rest of the Black Hawks were attending Waterloo’s Orientation Camp in late July, Connor Brown and Griffin Erdman were playing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament. Erdman talks about the experience. Today’s feature is presented by Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Iowa Football: Should the Hawkeyes Follow Wisconsin’s Lead?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Iowa Hawkeyes dropped their second game of the season and their first conference game...
Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
Iowa vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview
Iowa vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Iowa (3-2), Illinois (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The defense is still working. The much-maligned offense had a few nice moments in the 27-14 loss to Michigan – it...
