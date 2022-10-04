A Liquor Store Behind A FenceActon Crawford/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I was younger I used to hang out with a friend. This friend was known for drinking and not having much self control. One day, he had to deal with a situation that proved to him that his girlfriend at the time wasn't good to have around.

23 DAYS AGO