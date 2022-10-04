Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
Drug suspect nearly runs over officer while fleeing traffic stop at elementary school
A drug suspect nearly ran over a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. The officer spotted a bronze Toyota pickup in the wee hours Tuesday morning and discovered that its license plate had been reported in stolen in Sumter County, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department donates $2,700 to House of Hoopz
Thanks to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act, the Ocala Police Department was recently able to make a generous donation to a local nonprofit organization using assets and money that were seized during crimes. On Tuesday, October 4, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken and Councilmember Kristen Dreyer presented the $2,700 donation...
WCJB
Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor. Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27. They are still looking for the person or...
WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200
Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate
A woman was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages. Kemishia Tahmayo Braddock, 36, of Ocala, was driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and handed the police office a Florida identification card. A check with dispatch confirmed her license had been suspended. It also revealed she has six convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2010 and as recently as 2021.
ocala-news.com
Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian
Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. While Marion County was spared from the worst of the hurricane as it passed over the state, many other areas were devastated by the storm. To help those communities, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Fire Rescue are hosting numerous drop-off sites for donations throughout the county.
villages-news.com
Suspect with history of drug arrests taken into custody by Wildwood police
An Oxford man with a history of drug arrests was taken into custody by Wildwood police after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Tommie Lee McCray, 56, was driving a gold 2008 Kia Optima when he was pulled over Wednesday in the 100 block of Lee Street after a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’
A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Marion County deputies search for man accused of trying to force girl waiting at bus stop into his truck
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of trying to force a girl into his pickup truck in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 as the girl waited at her bus stop in the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla.
click orlando
Detectives searching for man who attempted to abduct girl at Umatilla bus stop
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County detectives are seeking information on a man who attempted to force a girl into a car at an Umatilla bus stop nearly two weeks ago. Deputies said they responded to the attempted abduction at 14000 block of 202nd Terrace around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
villages-news.com
Chili’s restaurant server arrested after traffic stop in The Villages
A Chili’s restaurant server was arrested after a traffic stop in The Villages. David Wallace III, 29, of Summerfield, was driving in the wee hours Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran his license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect with empty vodka bottle tells cops ‘I’m hammered’
A drunk driving suspect with an empty vodka bottle in his vehicle told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, “You know I’m hammered.”. Dispatch had received a report of a suspicious vehicle last week during Hurricane Ian in the area of County Road 216 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
ocala-news.com
MCSO detectives looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that can help to identify and locate a male suspect in an attempted kidnapping case. On Thursday, September 22, at around 9:30 a.m., MCSO deputies responded to a report of an attempted abduction. The juvenile victim told the deputies that a man tried to force her into his vehicle while she was at a bus stop in the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla.
"It was shocking": Neighbors push for action after two die in Cracker Swamp Road car crash during Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. — Five glowing flowers and a baseball cap form a memorial for two lives lost on Cracker Swamp Road on Friday during Hurricane Ian flooding. For some neighbors, it's two lives that could've been easily saved, and if anything, they're hoping it's a call to action.
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Burying Two Stolen Race Cars With an Excavator
Clever detective work by the race cars' owner is what found the thief.
ocala-news.com
Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala
Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for two men who allegedly stole from Lowe’s
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals who are suspected of stealing multiple items from a Lowe’s home improvement store. According to a social media post from OPD, the two men (pictured below) recently entered the Lowe’s store located at 4600 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala and allegedly stole over $650 worth of merchandise.
Comments / 0