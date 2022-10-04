ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Burger Spot is One of the Best in America for ‘Quick Eats’

It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Michigan has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Keystone State has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

The 14th annual Garden City Chili Cook-Off is this weekend. Not in the mood for chili? There's a Taco Hop happening, too. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Halloween Stroll. Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. Jack o'lanterns,...
GARDEN CITY, MI
Detroit News

23 private dining areas and small party rooms at Metro Detroit restaurants

Private dining areas, small banquet halls and party rooms at area restaurants are a great way to host or entertain guests while leaving the cooking and cleaning to the professionals. Whether it be for a family holiday gathering, baby or wedding shower, retirement party or wedding rehearsal dinner, there are...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the most haunted Michigan bars, restaurants, according to Detroit ghost hunters

People always ask us, what are DPX’s favorite haunted places in the state? We decided to do something fun and come out with our list of haunted pubs, bars and restaurants. Over the course of 2021 we visited and researched these amazing places! Some of the criteria we used to determine our list was history, ambiance, personal stories, our own experiences, atmosphere and the reported hauntings. The stories we heard from each of these locations was really interesting and we found out things we didn’t know! We hope you enjoy and we recommend checking them out for yourself.
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Coldest temps of the season coming to Metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT – The change in the air is now here in Metro Detroit. The cold front has moved through, and the rain showers are gone along with it. Skies are going to stay mostly cloudy as temperatures continue to fall early this morning. The winds are a difference-maker, making it feel a few degrees cooler in that cool breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sunshine, warmer temperatures continue for Metro Detroit

High pressure continues to control the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday, meaning we will see more sunshine. Temperatures running a few degrees warmer as we get into the afternoon. High temperatures making it into the middle 60s for most everyone, which is close to average for this time in October.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know

Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. I-96: Westbound I-96 local lanes closed from the Davison Freeway to the Southfield Freeway, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
TRAFFIC
1470 WFNT

Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight

The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
HASLETT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cold night ahead; drier weather continues for Metro Detroit into Sunday

After a frosty and for some a little bit of a frozen start heading out the door early this morning, we’ve kept the cooler temperatures around working throughout our Saturday, and it looks like the trend of dry weather is going to continue for the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 4-person club wins $617K Fast Cash jackpot

Playing together paid off for a Mt. Pleasant lottery club that won a $616,985 Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The four-person Cabin Corner Crew lottery club bought the winning ticket at The Cabin, located at 930 West Bloomfield in Mt. Pleasant. “Whenever we meet for...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

