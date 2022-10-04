ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb CEO pitches $8M for Grady, $11.9M to expand Emory Hillandale

By Tyler Estep - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSdVg_0iLTHIz800

With the closure of Atlanta Medical Center growing ever nearer, DeKalb County could send $8 million in additional funding to Grady Memorial Hospital — and $11.9 million more to expand and improve services at Emory Hillandale Hospital.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced the proposal Tuesday morning, a day after Atlanta Medical Center started diverting ambulances to other facilities. Wellstar Health System plans to close the longtime downtown Atlanta hospital by Nov. 1, with the emergency department shuttering by Oct. 14.

The closure stands to strain nearby hospitals like Grady, Emory Midtown and Piedmont the most. But 20-30% of AMC’s patients are generally DeKalb County residents, and Thurmond has vowed to do whatever’s possible to help offset the impact.

Atlanta Medical Center closure brings higher costs, risks for Grady Atlanta mayor extends rezoning ban at Atlanta Medical Center site

That includes his new proposal for Emory Hillandale , a hospital about 18 miles east of AMC in Stonecrest. The facility opened in 2005 and became part of the Emory Healthcare system in 2018.

The expansion will not make Emory Hillandale a Level I trauma center, a designation meaning it’s equipped to care for the most urgent victims of violence, car crashes and brain trauma. Upon AMC’s closure, Grady will be the Atlanta area’s only such facility.

Officials hope, however, that the expansion of 100-bed Hillandale could reduce the flow of non-Level 1 patients to Grady.

“This is the reality that we face, and consequently we have to go forward,” Thurmond said. “Wellstar is not going to retract its decision.”

Under the CEO’s proposal, the $11.9 million allotment for that hospital would be distributed as follows:

  • $4.7 million to expand the emergency room by up to 15 “bays.”
  • $4.5 million to renovate the hospital’s second-floor intensive care unit.
  • $1.7 million to replace the hospital’s CT scanner.
  • $1.1 million create a new Hillandale Trauma Recovery Center, a “hospital-based violence prevention program that will employ 10 specialists, including psychologists, outreach workers and behavioral health specialists, devoted to violence prevention and trauma recovery.”
  • A $250,000 grant to a nonprofit “that will inform and encourage eligible uninsured residents to register for American Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and other subsidized insurance coverages.”

Emory Healthcare interim CEO and president Dane Peterson and other representatives from the hospital system attended the virtual county commission meeting were Thurmond announced the proposal. They expressed support for the idea.

“Hillandale has outgrown its capacity,” Dr. Bryce Gartland, Emory’s hospital group president, said.

DeKalb, meanwhile, already sends millions to Grady annually. This year’s regular contribution is scheduled to be $22.2 million. The additional $8 million allotment proposed on Tuesday would help address the hospital’s operating deficit, which was driven up by the high cost of using contract nurses during the pandemic.

State officials have also pledged a $130 million contribution to help Grady expand its operations in the wake of AMC’s closure. But that work is likely to take at least two years.

Thurmond is hopeful an expansion at Emory Hillandale could provide shorter term relief, though a specific time frame was not available. Gartland said that, if approved, work to expand the emergency department in particular would begin as soon as possible.

“I think we’ll strengthen the entire health care safety net in metro Atlanta,” Thurmond said. “Particularly in the east metro.”

As proposed, the $8 million for Grady would come from the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Emory Hillandale expenditures would include about $3 million from ARPA and $8.9 million from the county’s general fund reserves.

The three-member committee of county commissioners providing initial consideration of the proposals met Tuesday afternoon. Commissioner Jeff Rader raised questions about spending the money without more information. He called the would-be expenditures for capital improvements at Hillandale “a pig in a poke.”

Thurmond defended Emory by saying he had solicited the proposal, not the other way around.

Rader then proposed using ARPA funds for the whole allotment rather than pulling from the county’s reserves. Committee chairman Larry Johnson initially seemed intrigued by the idea but nobody seconded Rader’s substitute motion.

The items ultimately passed out of committee as proposed, with Rader abstaining.

They could come before the full board for a final vote next week.

“We’re in the situation now where it will affect people’s lives,” Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson said. “And so we must step up to the plate.”

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emory Healthcare#Affordable Care Act#Linus Business#Medical Services#General Health#Atlanta Medical Center#Grady Memorial Hospital#Emory Hillandale Hospital#Wellstar Health System#Amc
savannahceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Atlanta Magazine

Timothy P. Ryan, MD

In addition to being named a Top Doctor for 2022, Dr. Timothy Ryan is also the specialty lead physician for Wellstar Ear, Nose & Throat, a team of 18 physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare across 11 locations in the greater Atlanta metro area for head and neck cancer, sinus conditions, pediatric care, sleep disorders, hearing loss, and allergy treatment. The post Timothy P. Ryan, MD appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
SMYRNA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Election complaint filed in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga — A complaint has been filed with the Georgia Attorney General’s office alleging possible election wrongdoing in Spalding County. The complaint was filed with the attorney general’s election fraud division by William Perry of Georgia Ethics Watchdogs. Perry is asking for an investigation into the fact that Spalding Election Board Chairperson Ben Johnson also holds the information technology contract with the county, including the elections division, through his business.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
75K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy