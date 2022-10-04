Get ready to geek out at Motor City Comic Con
NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Motor City Comic Con , Michigan's longest and largest comic and pop-culture event since 1989, will be hosting a variety of attractions, events, exhibits and guests during this year's convention, Oct. 14-16, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.
This falls lineup will also feature actors from television, movies, and the streaming industry, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry.
Throughout the weekend celebrity and comic guests participate in autographs and photo opportunities with attendees, for additional fees, which can be purchased on the website. Attendees can also attend various panel discussions, attractions, and events, and explore various exhibitor vendors throughout.
Schedules and additional fees vary per guest and event. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit www.MotorCityComicCon.com .
Celebrity Guests:
- Arthur Darvill
- Karen Gillan
- Alex Kingston
- Matt Smith
- Jim Beaver
- Greg Cipes
- Justin Cook
- Alice Cooper
- Jamie Farr
- Aimee Garcia
- Kellen Goff
- Laurie Holden
- Anna Jay
- Omri Katz
- Danny Lloyd
- Jason Marsden
- Kevin McNally
- James "Murr" Murray
- Cassandra Peterson
- Dan Phillips
- Christopher Sabat
- Sean Schemmel
- Vinessa Shaw
- Clive Standen
- Loretta Swit
- Booker T
- Steven Williams
Comic Guests:
- Andy Bennett
- Andy Macdonald
- Anthony Marques
- Ben Templesmith
- Cara McGee
- Cerece Rennie Murphy
- Chris Ehnot
- Christina Blanch
- Christopher Uminga
- Clayton Crain
- Craig Rousseau
- Creees Lee
- Dave Aikins
- Dave Avallone
- Garrett Gunn
- Glenn Fabry
- Greg Anderson Elysee
- Jarrett Melendez
- JK Woodward
- Joe Dragunas
- Lashawn Colvin
- Mike Henderson
- Mitch Gerads
- N. Steven Harris
- Newtown Lilavois
- Sadat Oezgen
- TJ Sterling
- Tony Moy
- Trevor Von Eeden
- Yanick Paquette
Crafter Guests:
- 3rd Eye Art Studio
- 734designs
- BattleKatz
- BC Creations N Graphix
- Bekki Doodles
- Beldolor Studios, LLC
- BrianBrain Studio
- Cadenux Creations
- Captive Fancy
- Delightful Ribbons
- Doggie Danna
- Dragonwycks
- Face Painting & Balloons with 2clowns.com
- Gilgarips 3D Printing
- Justine Dillenbeck Illustrations
- Krit Dice
- Lady Xyla's Creations
- LES Polinko Studio
- Mahogani Collections LLC
- Manta Ray Creations
- MeowitsMari
- Monica's Creative Memories
- My Little Demon LLC
- Oddman Out Props
- One-Time Hair Flips
- RIPieces Designs by Carrie Schramm
- Satorious Designs
- Savage Mermaid
- Shiny Things
- Studio 42 Designs
- Teds Custom Gumball Emporium
- Trinkets and Treasures
- Triple7SP
- Wood Turned Magic
About Motor City Comic Con:
Michigan's largest pop-culture event since 1989, Motor City Comic Con gathers comic book and multimedia dealers from across the country, offering a vast variety of pop-culture merchandise, including comics, art, t-shirts, movie memorabilia, posters and more. Over 250 comic book creators, writers and artists are featured at Motor City Comic Con each year, as well as actors from the television and movie industry. Motor City Comic Con offers fun for kids young and old.
