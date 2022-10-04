ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Get ready to geek out at Motor City Comic Con

By Olivia Esparza
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYd1V_0iLTHCgm00

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Motor City Comic Con , Michigan's longest and largest comic and pop-culture event since 1989, will be hosting a variety of attractions, events, exhibits and guests during this year's convention, Oct. 14-16, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

This falls lineup will also feature actors from television, movies, and the streaming industry, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry.

Throughout the weekend celebrity and comic guests participate in autographs and photo opportunities with attendees, for additional fees, which can be purchased on the website. Attendees can also attend various panel discussions, attractions, and events, and explore various exhibitor vendors throughout.

Schedules and additional fees vary per guest and event. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit www.MotorCityComicCon.com .

Celebrity Guests:
  • Arthur Darvill
  • Karen Gillan
  • Alex Kingston
  • Matt Smith
  • Jim Beaver
  • Greg Cipes
  • Justin Cook
  • Alice Cooper
  • Jamie Farr
  • Aimee Garcia
  • Kellen Goff
  • Laurie Holden
  • Anna Jay
  • Omri Katz
  • Danny Lloyd
  • Jason Marsden
  • Kevin McNally
  • James "Murr" Murray
  • Cassandra Peterson
  • Dan Phillips
  • Christopher Sabat
  • Sean Schemmel
  • Vinessa Shaw
  • Clive Standen
  • Loretta Swit
  • Booker T
  • Steven Williams
Comic Guests:
  • Andy Bennett
  • Andy Macdonald
  • Anthony Marques
  • Ben Templesmith
  • Cara McGee
  • Cerece Rennie Murphy
  • Chris Ehnot
  • Christina Blanch
  • Christopher Uminga
  • Clayton Crain
  • Craig Rousseau
  • Creees Lee
  • Dave Aikins
  • Dave Avallone
  • Garrett Gunn
  • Glenn Fabry
  • Greg Anderson Elysee
  • Jarrett Melendez
  • JK Woodward
  • Joe Dragunas
  • Lashawn Colvin
  • Mike Henderson
  • Mitch Gerads
  • N. Steven Harris
  • Newtown Lilavois
  • Sadat Oezgen
  • TJ Sterling
  • Tony Moy
  • Trevor Von Eeden
  • Yanick Paquette
Crafter Guests:
  • 3rd Eye Art Studio
  • 734designs
  • BattleKatz
  • BC Creations N Graphix
  • Bekki Doodles
  • Beldolor Studios, LLC
  • BrianBrain Studio
  • Cadenux Creations
  • Captive Fancy
  • Delightful Ribbons
  • Doggie Danna
  • Dragonwycks
  • Face Painting & Balloons with 2clowns.com
  • Gilgarips 3D Printing
  • Justine Dillenbeck Illustrations
  • Krit Dice
  • Lady Xyla's Creations
  • LES Polinko Studio
  • Mahogani Collections LLC
  • Manta Ray Creations
  • MeowitsMari
  • Monica's Creative Memories
  • My Little Demon LLC
  • Oddman Out Props
  • One-Time Hair Flips
  • RIPieces Designs by Carrie Schramm
  • Satorious Designs
  • Savage Mermaid
  • Shiny Things
  • Studio 42 Designs
  • Teds Custom Gumball Emporium
  • Trinkets and Treasures
  • Triple7SP
  • Wood Turned Magic

About Motor City Comic Con:
Michigan's largest pop-culture event since 1989, Motor City Comic Con gathers comic book and multimedia dealers from across the country, offering a vast variety of pop-culture merchandise, including comics, art, t-shirts, movie memorabilia, posters and more. Over 250 comic book creators, writers and artists are featured at Motor City Comic Con each year, as well as actors from the television and movie industry. Motor City Comic Con offers fun for kids young and old.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Haunted attractions take to the halls of former asylum

(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is here and so are scares for all. The Eloise Asylum in Westland has plenty of those scares, however, they aren't the kind for the faint of heart. The Westland haunted attraction returns this year for those wanting to feel the most chilling of scares."People love Eloise, it's just the way it is. It's been an icon in this area for over 150 years," says owner John Hambrick about the former Westland Eloise Psychiatric Hospital.Hambrick has a background in real estate and says the former asylum is one of two haunted attractions to be operated...
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

13-year-old entrepreneur to be featured at Fashion Week 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit 13-year-old has received an invite to one of the most prestigious fashion events in the United States, New York Fashion Week 2023."That's a once in a lifetime opportunity that most people will not get, says Langston Howard, founder and owner of "The Top".Langston's mother, Jack Howard says as a young child, Langston always enjoyed art. She says that's what helped sparked his interest in fashion. In 2021, he mentioned that he wanted to start a clothing line and in March of 2022, he made it happen.  "When he sets his mind to...
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop

A construction marquee warns “FESTIVAL TRAFFIC AHEAD” as cars grind to a halt on U.S. 12 West in Onsted. The area, part of a normally sleepy resort community known as Irish Hills, is bustling with commuters on this particular July afternoon. Faster Horses — a country music festival held annually at the nearby Michigan International […] The post Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ONSTED, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Novi, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Schostak Brothers & Co. marks centennial with million-dollar giveaway

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It isn't often a company makes it to their 100th anniversary, which is why Schostak Brothers & Co. decided to celebrate it with a million-dollar give away to help the Motor City. The company – which began in Detroit – is giving away grants from $25,000 to $150,000 to non-profits making the Motor City stronger in various ways. David, Mark & Bobby Schostak appear in CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" to talk about it, and why they decided to do so as they are in process of giving away $1 million to Detroit charities. David Schostak told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, how the family-run fourth-generation business decided to do something to help the community as they mark their big anniversary. Mark and Bobby Schostak talked about their employees, their role in building the company and how they helped decide which non-profits to support. Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, and Bobby Schostak, former Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, appear to talk about the region and the red hot 2022 election. They also talked about the governor's race. Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Williams
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Greg Cipes
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Alice Cooper
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#Local Life#Geek#Movie Info#Havingfun#Glenn Fabry#Parade#Www Motorcitycomiccon Com
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Halloween Stroll offers fun for the whole family

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is kicking off its Halloween Stroll, which runs every weekend during the month of October. Keith Aldridge, the owner of Canterbury Village, described the Halloween Stroll as having “a little bit of spooky and a little bit of happiness”. Visitors can experience around...
LAKE ORION, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
BRIGHTON, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy