Get ready to geek out at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Motor City Comic Con , Michigan's longest and largest comic and pop-culture event since 1989, will be hosting a variety of attractions, events, exhibits and guests during this year's convention, Oct. 14-16, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

This falls lineup will also feature actors from television, movies, and the streaming industry, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry.

Throughout the weekend celebrity and comic guests participate in autographs and photo opportunities with attendees, for additional fees, which can be purchased on the website. Attendees can also attend various panel discussions, attractions, and events, and explore various exhibitor vendors throughout.

Schedules and additional fees vary per guest and event. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit www.MotorCityComicCon.com .

Celebrity Guests:

Arthur Darvill

Karen Gillan

Alex Kingston

Matt Smith

Jim Beaver

Greg Cipes

Justin Cook

Alice Cooper

Jamie Farr

Aimee Garcia

Kellen Goff

Laurie Holden

Anna Jay

Omri Katz

Danny Lloyd

Jason Marsden

Kevin McNally

James "Murr" Murray

Cassandra Peterson

Dan Phillips

Christopher Sabat

Sean Schemmel

Vinessa Shaw

Clive Standen

Loretta Swit

Booker T

Steven Williams

Comic Guests:

Andy Bennett

Andy Macdonald

Anthony Marques

Ben Templesmith

Cara McGee

Cerece Rennie Murphy

Chris Ehnot

Christina Blanch

Christopher Uminga

Clayton Crain

Craig Rousseau

Creees Lee

Dave Aikins

Dave Avallone

Garrett Gunn

Glenn Fabry

Greg Anderson Elysee

Jarrett Melendez

JK Woodward

Joe Dragunas

Lashawn Colvin

Mike Henderson

Mitch Gerads

N. Steven Harris

Newtown Lilavois

Sadat Oezgen

TJ Sterling

Tony Moy

Trevor Von Eeden

Yanick Paquette

Crafter Guests:

3rd Eye Art Studio

734designs

BattleKatz

BC Creations N Graphix

Bekki Doodles

Beldolor Studios, LLC

BrianBrain Studio

Cadenux Creations

Captive Fancy

Delightful Ribbons

Doggie Danna

Dragonwycks

Face Painting & Balloons with 2clowns.com

Gilgarips 3D Printing

Justine Dillenbeck Illustrations

Krit Dice

Lady Xyla's Creations

LES Polinko Studio

Mahogani Collections LLC

Manta Ray Creations

MeowitsMari

Monica's Creative Memories

My Little Demon LLC

Oddman Out Props

One-Time Hair Flips

RIPieces Designs by Carrie Schramm

Satorious Designs

Savage Mermaid

Shiny Things

Studio 42 Designs

Teds Custom Gumball Emporium

Trinkets and Treasures

Triple7SP

Wood Turned Magic

About Motor City Comic Con:

Michigan's largest pop-culture event since 1989, Motor City Comic Con gathers comic book and multimedia dealers from across the country, offering a vast variety of pop-culture merchandise, including comics, art, t-shirts, movie memorabilia, posters and more. Over 250 comic book creators, writers and artists are featured at Motor City Comic Con each year, as well as actors from the television and movie industry. Motor City Comic Con offers fun for kids young and old.