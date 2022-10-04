Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
What is Matter? Everything to know about the smart home system
Compatibility is at the top of the list when you’re building a smart home. You want your products to work together and be accessible through multiple hubs. That’s where Matter comes in. Many of the tech giants have their own smart home ecosystems and products. Google Assistant controls...
knowtechie.com
The Pixel Tablet is a welcome return to the space for Google
Seven years is an eternity in consumer technology. Times change. Dominance shifts. Rising powers become entrenched. I mention this because Alphabet has announced its first Google tablet since 2015’s Pixel C. Launched at its yearly hardware refresh event, the Pixel Tablet is a gorgeously-designed piece of hardware that complements...
knowtechie.com
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners get a free VPN from Google
Google launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones yesterday. One new feature will please the security conscious – free access to the Google One VPN. A VPN or Virtual Private Network shields your internet activity from anyone by encrypting your data as it’s transferred. They are useful for any internet user, especially on always-connected devices like the Pixel 7.
knowtechie.com
Check out all the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera features
Google showed off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship smartphones yesterday. The hardware alone is impressive, but the specific Pixel-only camera features make the Pixel 7 range special. Both Pixel handsets have a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 7 Pro also has a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
Review: Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C GaN Charger
I bought a new MacBook Pro earlier this year, and since getting it, I haven’t gotten around to buying an extra charger – something I desperately need. Here’s why: during the day, I use my MacBook for work, and later in the evenings, I use it for drumming sessions in the basement, running purely off the laptop’s battery.
knowtechie.com
Kovol’s Sprint GaN charger gets your devices charged super-fast
In today’s day and age, where we use tons of electronics a day, it can be tough to keep the battery charged on all of your devices. That’s why fast USB wall chargers are starting to pop up. One of those options is the Kovol Sprint 140W wall...
knowtechie.com
Why is my PC not detecting my graphics card?
Everything from gaming to streaming video requires the services of a graphics card. Some devices may offer integrated graphics hardware but will never have the power of a separate card. What do you do when trying to install a new graphics card and your PC won’t detect it?. Here...
knowtechie.com
Chrome has more vulnerabilities in 2022 than any other browser
Google Chrome is the most popular web browser by far, but with great power comes great… vulnerability. A recent report shows that Google Chrome has had far more vulnerabilities in 2022 than any other browser. The report from Atlas VPN organizes the popular web browsers in order of how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
Save up to $170 in GEEKOM’s 19th-anniversary sale event
As part of activities to mark its 19th anniversary, mini PC giant GEEKOM is running a huge sale that offers up to $170 discounts on various products across its site. The sale will kick off on October 8, 2022, and runs through October 31, 2022. Here are all the items up for grabs in GEEKOM’s anniversary sale.
knowtechie.com
Telegram founder says we should ‘stay away’ from WhatsApp
The founder of the breakout messaging app, Telegram, has just taken shots at WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in the world. He urged people to “stay away” from the app and that it “will never be secure.”. Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently took to Telegram to...
knowtechie.com
The Vankyo V700W projector turns your home into a theater
Not too long ago, home projectors were only accessible by home-theater enthusiasts comfortable spending a good bit of money. But now, more consumer-friendly options are on the market, like the Vankyo Performance V700W. The Vankyo Performance V700W is a Full HD projector with dual speakers made to sit right in...
Comments / 0