DALLAS – Oct. 7, 2022 – An experimental device known as a bionic pancreas kept blood sugar levels within normal ranges more effectively than standard-of-care glucose management among patients with Type 1 diabetes in a multicenter trial conducted partly at UT Southwestern. The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, show the promise of this new device, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin.

