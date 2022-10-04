Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohioans own a lot of homes where Hurricane Ian did its worst: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some remote workers seeking income tax refunds from Cleveland are being asked to provide documentation they say they’ve already submitted. We’re asking readers if it’s happened to them on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast,...
Northeast Ohio’s ties to hurricane-ravaged Florida: The Wake Up for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Like many Clevelanders, I grew up visiting my grandparents during winters in Florida. So when Hurricane Ian blasted the west coast of the Sunshine State last week, we wondered how many Northeast Ohioans would be affected. The beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and the rest of Lee County are popular destinations for retirees, straight down I-75. We analyzed Lee’s property records database and checked in with a few Northeast Ohioans about how they fared, and whether their winter snowbird plans have shifted.
Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine in the Ohio Constitution a judge’s authority to consider certain public-safety factors when determining bail. The […]
It’s official: Ohio’s unemployment office was among the worst in the nation during the pandemic. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2020, Ohio was the third-worst state in the nation when it came to paying traditional unemployment benefits in a timely way. We’re talking about how only 43% of Ohioans who filed claims for traditional unemployment benefits in the first year of the pandemic received their money within three weeks on Today in Ohio.
Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley discuss children’s issues, though joint appearance remains elusive
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic opponent Nan Whaley on Thursday perhaps came as close as they’ll get to a debate this campaign season – they spoke in the same building on the same day. DeWine and Whaley discussed children’s issues during an appearance at the Vote...
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose creating public integrity unit in office re-organization
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is reorganizing his office to form a “public integrity” unit, a shuffling that he said will include hiring of investigators with the authority to issue subpoenas to look into potential elections-related crimes. LaRose, a Republican who is the...
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan to step down after 2 terms: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When Dan Horrigan took office in Akron in 2016, the city had experienced a couple of tumultuous months. Longtime Mayor Don Plusquellic resigned, blaming coverage from his hometown newspaper. His successor, former City Council President Gary Moneypenny, resigned after two weeks after an “inappropriate encounter” with an employee.
Ohio utilities ranked among the worst on fossil fuel use
Three Ohio electricity companies are among the worst in the United States when it comes to weaning themselves off of fossil fuels, according to a major Sierra Club report released this week. And it’s possible that a culprit is huge coal subsidies passed as part of one of the biggest bribery scandals in state history. […] The post Ohio utilities ranked among the worst on fossil fuel use appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Lost for weeks, the Parma Heights newsletter finally starts arriving in mailboxes
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city believed the quarterly Parma Heights newsletter was headed into the hands of residents after it was sent out more than two weeks ago for mailing through the U.S. Postal Service. The problem is that the citywide mailer -- advertising everything from new events and...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months.
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election
Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
Six key energy questions that winners of Ohio’s state supreme court races will decide
This story is a joint project of the nonprofit Energy News Network and Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join the free mailing lists for Eye on Ohio or the Energy News Network, as this helps provide more public service reporting. While much of the...
Consultant describes option for renovating Cuyahoga County jail, but leaves cost estimate, new-jail debate unanswered
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A recent assessment of the Cuyahoga County jail gave the first clear picture of what a renovation could entail, but it did little to move the needle in the debate over whether it’s the better option to building a new facility. In a presentation, Tuesday,...
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. On the opening day of early waterfowl hunting season, State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Tyler Eldred, assigned to Marion and Morrow counties, respectively, worked at Big Island Wildlife Area alongside Wildlife Law Operations Manager Josh Shields. They contacted multiple hunters and issued summonses for hunting teal before sunrise, hunting with an unplugged shotgun, hunting without an Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp, and taking wood ducks during the closed season. Seven individuals were found guilty in Marion Municipal Court for various violations. They paid a combined total of $2,016 in fines and court costs. Additionally, they were each sentenced to 30 days in jail suspended with the stipulation that they do not violate Ohio law for the next two years.
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
