Kelly Osbourne Reveals Her Closest Confidant During Pregnancy -- And the Answer May Surprise You (Exclusive)

Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Kelly Osbourne says her friends and family judge her for choosing not to breastfeed
This week while guest co-hosting Red Table Talk, Kelly Osbourne opened up about her decision not to breastfeed. Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, says she's been on the receiving end of judgment from family and friends over her decision. "I have chosen to stay on my medication...
Million-dollar babies: Hilary Swank reveals she is pregnant with twins
'This is something that I've been wanting for a long time,' Hilary Swank said while announcing she's pregnant with twins on 'Good Morning America.'
ETOnline.com
Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement
Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins. The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed....
How Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Husband Adam Levine's "Inappropriate Behavior"
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. It hasn't been rainbows and butterflies for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's marriage in recent days. The Victoria's Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 star, 43, made headlines this week after the singer was accused of and later denied...
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
realitytitbit.com
Honey Boo Boo fans 'jealous' as she gets her latest fix with stunning lashes
Honey Boo Boo is feeling herself! Having nails and false eyelashes have become part of her trademark look, leaving fans “jealous”. In the past, the teenager has been criticized for having long nails, fake lashes, and wearing a full face of makeup at such a young age. Many of her followers were “begging” the star to ditch those, though she has continued to sport them despite their opinions. It’s her choice!
Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares a Rare Photo of Husband Brian Hallisay — With a Halloween Twist: ‘Fell in Love All Over Again’
He’s never looked better. Jennifer Love Hewitt gave a rare glimpse into her marriage with husband Brian Hallisay — with a spooky Halloween twist. “[I] just fell in love all over again. 🎃🧡🎃,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of Hallisay, 43, in the kitchen with his face conveniently covered by a jack-o-lantern hanging from the ceiling. Hewitt has shared several photos of her Halloween decorations on social media over the past week, including a slideshow of the pumpkins she made in honor of each member of her family on Sunday, October 2.
TODAY.com
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales pose for new official photo
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were all smiles in a new photograph released by Buckingham Palace over the weekend. The picture, shared by the royal family on Instagram, was taken on Sept. 18 before a reception for heads of state...
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton Shares Update on Her Missing Dog Diamond Baby: 'I Know She's Alive Out There'
Paris Hilton is holding on to hope as she continues the search for her missing dog. After revealing last month that one of her pets, Diamond Baby, went missing, the mogul took to social media on Monday with an update on her efforts to find her beloved dog. "I miss...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’
Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson
It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
Pregnant! Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine, Debuts Baby Bump
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are going to become a family of five, as the model confirmed she is pregnant with baby No. 3. She debuted her bare baby bump in a Thursday September...
ETOnline.com
King Charles' Nickname for Meghan, Harry’s Obsession with Privacy and More Bombshells from ‘The New Royals'
Royal expert Katie Nicholl is taking readers deep inside the British monarchy. In her new book out Tuesday, The New Royals, Nicholl along with various sources, fellow royal reporters and more break down some of Queen Elizabeth II and her family's biggest moments. The book explores how the queen not...
Sarah Michelle Gellar on Why Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids Aren't Allowed to Have Social Media
"Our rules are probably stricter than most," Sarah Michelle Gellar said of not allowing her children to have their own social media pages Sarah Michelle Gellar is setting boundaries when it comes to social media. Speaking with Yahoo! Life's parenting series So Mini Ways, the 45-year-old actress explained in an interview published Monday why she and Freddie Prinze Jr. don't allow their children to have social accounts of their own. Gellar and the She's All That alum, 46, share daughter Charlotte Grace, 13, and son Rocky James,...
ETOnline.com
Gigi Hadid, Jodie Turner-Smith, Vogue and More Call Out Kanye West Amid 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Criticism
The list of people calling out Kanye "Ye" West after he was photographed wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris is growing, and it now includes Gigi Hadid, Jodie Turner-Smith, Vogue Magazine and his ex, Julia Fox. The 27-year-old model and 36-year-old actress took...
Tia Mowry announces her divorce from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage
LOS ANGELES (WJBF) – Tia Mowry has announced on her Instagram page that she and actor Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years, have decided to go their separate ways. According to her Instagram page, Mowry writes this official statement: I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted […]
