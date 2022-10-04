ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Flight attendants guaranteed 10 hours' rest under new FAA rule

By Tanya Snyder
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GDys_0iLTGR9A00

Video link

Updated: 10/04/2022 12:09 PM EDT

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Tuesday that it has finalized a rule to ensure that flight attendants get more rest between work days — no less than 10 hours.

What the rule does: Congress mandated increased rest breaks in the 2018 FAA reauthorization, and the FAA published the proposed rule nearly a year ago. Under the rule, flight attendants are entitled to a minimum rest period of at least 10 consecutive hours when they're scheduled to work for 14 hours or less. The law allows for no reduction of the rest period under any circumstances.

"I'm a pilot, and as any pilot can tell you, we cannot fly the plane without the safety expertise and support of flight attendants," said acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolan at a press conference Tuesday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. "Flight attendants are trained to take action during emergencies. administer first aid, conduct evacuations, manage medical emergencies.”

Until now, the rule required nine hours of rest between flight attendant shifts, and even that could be reduced to eight in some circumstances. Pilots are already guaranteed 10 hours' rest.

"Proper rest is critical for flight attendants to do our work as aviation’s first responders," Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson said in a statement following Tuesday's announcement. "Flight attendants need this rest to do our jobs."

Context: House Transportation Chair Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) had pushed for the rule and pressed the FAA on the delays in promulgating it. Last week, he promised Nelson, "We're going to get flight attendant duty time over the line before I'm retired. It's only been five years after all." His predecessor, Norm Mineta, first proposed the minimum rest in 1994.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, was another champion of the bill. She said in 2017 that she regretted that the previous FAA bill had given flight attendants less rest time than pilots and vowed that the 2018 bill would bring them to parity, which it did.

“Flight attendants perform critical safety roles on behalf of the flying public and have long deserved the same rest periods afforded to pilots," said Cantwell in a statement following Tuesday's announcement.

What's next: Airlines have 90 days to comply with the new rule.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Peter Defazio
CBS Denver

Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash

A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir.  "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Woman is restrained and handcuffed on American Airlines flight to Los Angeles after 'rushing at passengers' and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'

A woman on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles was restrained and handcuffed after allegedly rushing passengers and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'. The airline said that an 'unruly customer' created a disturbance on a flight departing Miami on Tuesday morning, forcing the plane to divert to El Paso, where local law enforcement took the woman into custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Aircraft almost collides with Boeing passenger jet in near-miss

A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins

American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane

Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
ACCIDENTS
Joel Eisenberg

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
264K+
Followers
15K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy