ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Photos from a Florida elementary school show just how high Hurricane Ian's floodwaters rose

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBQ5M_0iLTG7p700
Black markings on a door in Fort Myers Beach Elementary School show how high floodwaters from Hurricane Ian reached inside the building.

School District of Lee County on Facebook

  • Photos from Florida schools show the damage left by Hurricane Ian's floodwaters inside the buildings.
  • The Lee County School District said more than half of its schools need repairs.
  • Some of the schools, the district said, may be "beyond repair," with 14% of schools facing "major damage."

Photos from a Lee County, Florida, elementary school show how high floodwaters from Hurricane Ian rose in the school while the category 4 hurricane devastated the county.

A photo posted by the county on Facebook shows a door in Fort Myers Beach Elementary School with dark streaks at the top of the door left behind by the storm surge.

Other photos from the elementary school show desks piled in hallways and mud-covered floors.

In a Facebook post , the district said over half the schools in the district were damaged, and 14% suffered "major damage."

A few of the schools in the district may be "beyond repair," the district said on Facebook.

The district said certified building inspectors are evaluating the campuses as the district tries to reopen as soon as possible.

Ian touched down in Florida on Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane with 150-mile-per-hour winds, killing at least 101 people in the state as of Monday. Emergency crews and state authorities are working to clean up the damage and bring food and drinking water to the most devastated communities.

Desks and other broken furniture are piled in the hallways of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ft1np_0iLTG7p700
Desks and other furniture are piled in the hallways of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School.

School District of Lee County on Facebook.

The floors of the school are covered in mud and water.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfkM6_0iLTG7p700
Floors in Fort Myers Beach Elementary are covered in mud.

School District of Lee County on Facebook

Outside, the grounds are littered with trash and debris. The sidewalks appear to be covered in sand and mud.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtZS1_0iLTG7p700
The outside of Fort Myers Beach Elementary covered in debris from Hurricane Ian.

School District of Lee County on Facebook

Photos from The Sanibel School in Sanibel, Florida show water still left on a classroom floor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnAbR_0iLTG7p700
Classroom in The Sanibel School covered in water.

School District of Lee County on Facebook

Palm tree branches litter the courtyard at Sanibel School.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGfe9_0iLTG7p700
The courtyard of The Sanibel School covered in palm tree branches.

School District of Lee County on Facebook

Another outside shot of The Sanibel School shows a gutter was broken off the building by the storm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPUh4_0iLTG7p700
A gutter broken off The Sanibel School lays on the ground.

School District of Lee County on Facebook

At Pine Island Elementary in Bokeelia, Florida, the basketball courts outside of the school are drenched in water.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJ7hB_0iLTG7p700
Basketball courts outside of Pine Island Elementary School are flooded with water.

School District of Lee County on Facebook

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Related
fox35orlando.com

Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School

Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Lee County, FL
Education
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
County
Lee County, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#How High#The Elementary School#Rose#K12#Facebook Photos#Hurricane Ian
L. Cane

What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?

Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
wmot.org

Missing former Tennessee trooper spotted on Florida beach

(Mike Osborne) — A former Tennessee State Trooper who went missing this week has been spotted in Florida. Former Highway Patrol Officer Harvey Briggs was fired following a 2020 confrontation with a protester at the State Capitol Building. Briggs was sentenced to probation last week for misdemeanor assault after a video of the altercation went viral.
TENNESSEE STATE
Beach Beacon

Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims

CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WCVB

Dozens of homeless cats rescued from Ian-ravaged Florida flown to Massachusetts

Massachusetts-based animal shelters are taking in dozens more homeless animals from Florida to help shelters in the areas devastated by Hurricane Ian. MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter took in dozens of cats from Humane Society Naples in Naples and Humane Society of Sarasota County in Sarasota. Before the storm hit, the organizations took in 42 homeless cats from shelters in Florida to get them out of the path of the storm.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Man Steals Lottery Tickets While Hurricane Ian Was Raging

A Florida Man went on a robbery spree while Hurricane Ian was pummeling the Sunshine State and stole $1,450 on lottery tickets. The Florida Man in this story, Stefanos Papastefanou, decided to take a little excursion as Hurricane Ian was lashing Pasco County. Papastefanou broke into several different businesses and stole cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. He even cashed in one of the winning tickets only two hours after one of his burglaries. Eventually, the long arm of the Pasco County Sheriff’s office caught him.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help

Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Insider

Insider

616K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy