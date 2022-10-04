Photos from a Florida elementary school show just how high Hurricane Ian's floodwaters rose

Black markings on a door in Fort Myers Beach Elementary School show how high floodwaters from Hurricane Ian reached inside the building. School District of Lee County on Facebook

Photos from Florida schools show the damage left by Hurricane Ian's floodwaters inside the buildings.

The Lee County School District said more than half of its schools need repairs.

Some of the schools, the district said, may be "beyond repair," with 14% of schools facing "major damage."

Photos from a Lee County, Florida, elementary school show how high floodwaters from Hurricane Ian rose in the school while the category 4 hurricane devastated the county.

A photo posted by the county on Facebook shows a door in Fort Myers Beach Elementary School with dark streaks at the top of the door left behind by the storm surge.

Other photos from the elementary school show desks piled in hallways and mud-covered floors.

In a Facebook post , the district said over half the schools in the district were damaged, and 14% suffered "major damage."

A few of the schools in the district may be "beyond repair," the district said on Facebook.

The district said certified building inspectors are evaluating the campuses as the district tries to reopen as soon as possible.

Ian touched down in Florida on Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane with 150-mile-per-hour winds, killing at least 101 people in the state as of Monday. Emergency crews and state authorities are working to clean up the damage and bring food and drinking water to the most devastated communities.

Desks and other furniture are piled in the hallways of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School. School District of Lee County on Facebook.

Floors in Fort Myers Beach Elementary are covered in mud. School District of Lee County on Facebook

The outside of Fort Myers Beach Elementary covered in debris from Hurricane Ian. School District of Lee County on Facebook

Classroom in The Sanibel School covered in water. School District of Lee County on Facebook

The courtyard of The Sanibel School covered in palm tree branches. School District of Lee County on Facebook

A gutter broken off The Sanibel School lays on the ground. School District of Lee County on Facebook

Basketball courts outside of Pine Island Elementary School are flooded with water. School District of Lee County on Facebook