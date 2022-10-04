The Greatest Escape (that never happened) — the popular story of how Lt. Carr stole an Fw 190 to fly back to his unit seems too good to be true, and that’s because it isn’t.

Read full article on original website
Related
theaviationgeekclub.com
USAF pilot recalls the night’s mission where the terrain-following radar of several F-111 attack aircraft failed to work
‘Everyone knew that they had just lost two friends, whose F-111 terrain-following radar system had failed,’ Ron Wagner, former USAF pilot in the Presidential Wing at Andrews AFB. General Dynamics won the US Department of Defense contract in 1962 to develop a supersonic aircraft under a program called TFX....
theaviationgeekclub.com
Former US Naval Aviator explains why the A-4 Skyhawk was the most fun aircraft he ever flew
‘With the A-4 you don’t actually fly it as you wear it. It quickly and responsively becomes an extended part of you, and will do most anything you desire it to do,’ John Chesire, former US Naval Aviator. Douglas built 2,960 A-4 Skyhawk attack aircraft between 1954 and...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Romania had to ground its MiG-21 LanceR fleet earlier this year because the jets were supplied with low-quality jet fuel
Overtime, the fuel pumps of the MiG-21 LanceR jets began exhibiting symptoms and were unable to operate properly. Alert 5 reports that it has now been disclosed that Romania had to ground its MiG-21 fleet because the jets were supplied with low-quality jet fuel. According to Gandul, local businessman Cristian...
Comments / 0