Read full article on original website
Related
Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd Reunite for ‘Back to the Future’ Panel at Comic Con
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited during a Back to the Future panel at Comic Con in New York on Saturday. The pair — who starred in the three-film franchise — discussed their longtime friendship and working together, as AV Club reports. The pair also recently reunited in 2020 alongside other castmates for Josh Gad’s YouTube series. During the panel on Saturday, they shared that they first met on set in early 1985 when Fox was brought in several weeks after filming to replace Eric Stoltz as Marty McFly. McFly is the teenager central to the franchise who teams...
Daniel Radcliffe's thick mustache in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' was completely real: 'If you can avoid fake facial hair you should'
At New York ComIc Con, Daniel Radcliffe said that he didn't want to mess with fake facial hair while playing Weird Al Yankovic.
CNET
'House of the Dragon': When You Can Watch Episode 8 in Your Time Zone
House of the Dragon has come a long way in seven weeks. When the journey began, Viserys was a new king and Rhaenyra Targaryen was just 14 years old. Now Viserys is on the way out and, after the events of episode 7, Rhaenyra has entered her second marriage. That's just one of the many ways the Game of Thrones prequel escalated in Driftmark. We find out what's next on Sunday.
Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West accounts over posts deemed anti-Semitic
Instagram and Twitter said they have restricted the accounts of US rapper Kanye West over posts slammed as anti-Semitic. Instagram also restricted his account, which may involve preventing him from posting, commenting or sending private messages, according to the same source.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Taylor Swift Reveals Full Track List for Midnights, Out This Month
Taylor Swift has revealed the titles of all songs on her upcoming album Midnights, set to be released at midnight on Oct. 21. In a video posted on Instagram, Swift described the song Lavender Haze as being about the act of ignoring all the people trying to pull you out of the real feelings of being in love.
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
CNET
Streaming Services in October: You May Want to Cancel These
What's on your streaming watchlist this month? October might get you into Halloween-themed TV shows and movies for the season, but you don't have to watch horror movies to be entertained. Netflix brings arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series this fall, but that may not entice...
CNET
Capture All the Action With $100 Off This GoPro Hero 10 Bundle
With their rugged designs and impressive specs, it's no wonder GoPro cameras are some of our favorite pieces of high-tech adventure gear on the market. While we love these compact adventure cameras, their biggest drawback has always been their substantial price tag. But thanks to the release of the new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
'The Rings of Power' Episode 7 Recap: The Eye
The second-to-last episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power confronts the aftermath of the Mount Doom eruption. What a mess. Plus, Durin gets emotional. If you need to catch up on last week's episode, you can find it here. Otherwise, spoilers lie ahead. You've been warned.
CNET
God of War Ragnarök Goes Gold: Everything You Need to Know
God of War Ragnarök, a follow-up to 2018's critically acclaimed God of War, has gone gold, Santa Monica Studios tweeted Friday. This means development of the game is done, and it's in the final stages before its release on Nov. 9. Kratos and Atreus' sophomore adventure has the two...
Comments / 0