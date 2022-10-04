ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City leaders break ground for a new 17,000-square-foot facility in Mid-City

By Michaela Romero
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined the YWCA Greater New Orleans Board of Directors to break ground for the YWCA Greater New Orleans’ new state-of-the-art facility in Mid-City. Officials broke ground for the 17,000 square feet facility at 601 South Norman C. Francis Parkway.

According to city leaders, it is a long-awaited project that will re-establish the Y’s hallmark programs to benefit women, children, and the elderly in the Greater New Orleans area. In August 2005, Hurricane Katrina destroyed the YWCA Greater New Orleans buildings.

