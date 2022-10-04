Read full article on original website
More support, clinics aid Lawrence football rebound
More support, clinics aid Lawrence football rebound. Lawrence School District football is no stranger to the highs and lows that every athletic program experiences, and that program, which was a powerhouse just a few years ago, has been in decline in recent seasons. More support, clinics aid Lawrence football rebound.
Grennan brothers win car racing championship
Riverhead Raceway initially started as a dirt track in the 1950s but grew to become a staple for passionate motor racers like Glen Cove natives Owen and Chase Grennan. The 26-acre raceway offers multiple divisions on Saturday nights from May to December, including a crate modified division that was introduced in 2016.
New to Glen Cove, and a new state baseball hall of famer
He’s not just developing a baseball player; he’s developing people and life skills through sports.”. The United States Merchant Marine Academy’s assistant baseball coach, Lou Bernardi, a new Glen Cove resident, will be inducted into the 2023 class of the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame.
Long Island Fall Festival kicks off in Huntington
The festival runs through Monday at Heckscher Park.
Golf fundraiser honorees ace community outreach
I appreciate your participation, contribution, and leadership in enhancing the health and well-being of so many members of our community.”. Michael and Nicole Graziano were presented with the Eugene J. Murray Outstanding Service Award on Sept. 29, in recognition of their exceptional work in the community at the 35th annual Mayor’s Golf and Dinner Classic at the Rockville Links Club.
Flying Dutchmen win last drill of the 2022 season
The West Sayville Fire Department Flying Dutchmen drill team came out on top, winning against 13 other volunteer fire departments from Suffolk County on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Hagerman Fire …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Glen Cove school crossing guard hit by SUV in critical condition
A crossing guard is in critical condition after he was struck by a sports utility vehicle this morning near Deasy Elementary School. A car traveling south on Dosoris Lane in Glen Cove hit Carlos Vasquez near Maple Avenue just before 9 a.m., while he was helping some students cross the road. A Glen Cove resident, Vasquez, 58, has been a crossing guard with the Glen Cove City School District since April 2021.
Loved ones mourn loss of father fatally stabbed at Atlantic Avenue Station
Family and colleagues are mourning the loss of a man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue Station last weekend.
WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $40K, $10K
There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets in the Friday, Sept. 30 Mega Millions lottery game. Four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn won the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000. Those tickets were purchased...
Niche: Great Neck Public Schools ranked as best district in state, third best nationally
The same study also ranked Great Neck as the third-best school district in the country.
Lawrence's Matthew Sharin is a National Merit semifinalist
Lawrence High School senior Matthew Sharin was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, an accomplishment that less than 1 percent of American high school seniors achieve. Sharin will advance in the competition for the Merit Scholarship awards. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation was created in 1955 as nonprofit that conducts...
Police: Man struck youth football coach in the head with helmet
Police say a man faces assault charges for striking a youth football coach in the head with a football helmet and knocking him unconscious during a game.
Baldwin Seniors break in new bingo machine
These residents are what make Baldwin a special place to be and live, and it’s our obligation to make sure they are enjoying themselves.”. Senior centers are the stadiums where bingo is played and the Baldwin Senior Center just got an upgrade — a new bingo machine. Bingo...
American Legion ready to tackle membership decline
Legionnaires from numerous Nassau County American Legion posts gathered in Glenwood Landing Post 336’s meeting room on Sept. 29 to discuss declining membership and to exchange financial tips to help keep Legion posts open. Representatives of the Glenwood Landing, Sea Cliff, Glen Cove, Oyster Bay, Locust Valley, Carle Place...
Heartwarming video shows Elmont students reuniting with beloved principal
Next week will mark the return of Kevin Dougherty, Elmont Memorial High School's principal whose departure was announced in August.
Tom Dunn takes reins at Tilles Center
Wantagh, Seaford and Levittown are strongly linked by school zoning while their residents share common roads, parks and preserves. These communities can now also proudly lay claim to the leading man at the Tilles Center. Tom Dunn, a Levittown native, has been named the new executive director at Tilles, Long...
LIRR to start offering service in both directions at Elmont station beginning next week
Last year, fans who took the train to the game could only use it if their return trip was on the Hempstead branch.
Spring Cleaning in the fall with Sani 2
The people of Baldwin journeyed through the rain this weekend to clear their homes of clutter and waste. Sanitary District Number 2 held another Shed-the-Meds document shredding, medicine disposal, and e-cycle drop off event this Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sanitation district Number 2 garage located on 2080 Grand Avenue.
Taking a tour of the Wantagh Museum
As temperatures cool down, leaves begin to change color, and the sun sets sooner, residents of Wantagh may be looking for new ways to spend their free time without going to the beach. Luckily, Wantagh has something in town that might be the perfect autumn weekend activity. The Wantagh Museum...
Rail Road's third track project shifts train times
It took nearly four years, but according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, construction of the $2.5 billion third track project, connecting the Long Island Rail Road with Manhattan’s new Grand Central Madison station, is now complete. The new 9.8-mile track runs from Floral Park to Hicksville, and transit officials...
