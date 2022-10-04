Read full article on original website
2 B1G teams among list of 9 bowl eligible teams through Week 6
At least 2 B1G teams are going bowling this season. Although it was not their best performance, Saturday’s win made the Wolverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022, and with a 49-20 win over Michigan State, the Buckeyes joined the Wolverines in becoming bowl eligible. Fox College Football announced...
Jim Harbaugh shares team's mindset, response to Mike Hart's medical emergency
Jim Harbaugh posted a message on social media about the Mike Hart incident that happened on the Michigan sidelines. The assistant coach was carted off the field due to a medical emergency against Indiana. Hart collapsed on the Michigan sidelines during a commercial break after a Hoosiers touchdown. Harbaugh’s message...
Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from Buckeyes' blowout of Michigan State
It was another verse in the same song for Ohio State. The Buckeyes continue to forge on, piling up yards and points on offense, showing solid work defensively. While they have had significant injury losses from virtually the first moments of the season, it hasn’t interfered with their productivity.
Marvin Harrison Jr. sets Ohio State's all-time hat trick record with massive game vs. MSU
Marvin Harrison Jr. joined Joey Galloway in the history books during a September contest as only the second OSU player in history with more than one 3-touchdown game. On Saturday, the Buckeye WR blew away his own record, grabbing his third TD of the game and second hat trick of the season against Michigan State. Harrison already surpassed his totals from last season, which also included a hat trick in the 2021 Rose Bowl.
ESPN's FPI updates Michigan State's hopes of making a bowl following Week 6
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud was 11-of-11 in passes over 10-yards as he threw for 297 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 9-20 blowout win over Michigan State on Saturday. It was the most a Power 5 quarterback has thrown without an incompletion in the last 10 seasons. The hits...
Ryan Day addresses injury concerns for TreVeyon Henderson following early departure vs. MSU
Ryan Day didn’t have many concerns for his No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, but his biggest concern was a potential injury to running back TreVeyon Henderson. In the 3rd quarter, Henderson was hit hard in the leg, which forced him to leave. Day said Henderson could have gotten back...
Blake Corum torches IU defense with brilliant cut for huge gain
Blake Corum and Michigan are off and running against Indiana. After getting the ball off the opening kickoff, the Wolverines did not spend much time before finding the end zone. Michigan covered 77 yards in just over 2 minutes with Corum providing most of the fireworks on the drive. In...
Marvin Harrison Jr. fights through pass interference for contested TD catch against Michigan State
Marvin Harrison Jr. is leading the way for Ohio State’s receivers once again. He scored the first touchdown of the game for the Buckeyes. C.J. Stroud trusted Harrison on a contested throw that led to a touchdown. Stroud caught a 19-yard touchdown pass to break the 0-0 tie. There was pass interference called on the play, but it didn’t matter as Harrison had already scored.
Mike Hart to receive game ball from Michigan's win over Indiana
Mike Hart had to be taken to Michigan’s locker room on a stretcher after a medical incident in the 1st quarter. The incident had Michigan players shocked and emotional on the sidelines. At halftime, Coach Harbaugh said that he told his team “to play for Mike.” The team certainly found their stride in the 2nd half and ended up securing a 31-10 victory over the Hoosiers.
Big Noon Kickoff reveals B1G East location for broadcast in Week 7
Big Noon Kickoff was in Bloomington in Week 6 for the much-anticipated Michigan-Indiana matchup. In Week 7, the crew will be on the scene of a Michigan game again, this time in Ann Arbor for the Penn State-Michigan game. Penn State is on a bye week in Week 6, so...
Mike Hart's status updated during FOX broadcast of Michigan-Indiana game
Mike Hart was involved in a scary scene Saturday during Michigan’s visit to Indiana. During a commercial break after a score by the Hoosiers, Hart collapsed on Michigan’s sideline. He was eventually carted off the field but was conscious during his departure. With halftime approaching, sideline reporter Jenny...
Michigan State cashes in huge mistake by CJ Stroud for pick-6 vs. Buckeyes
Michigan State capitalized on a rare C.J. Stroud mistake. Stroud was intercepted by Michigan State defensive back Charles Brantley, who took it 32 yards to the house. There were no Buckeye receivers in the area, suggesting some miscommunication between Stroud and his target. This is only the 3rd interception of Stroud’s season.
Key Michigan State DB reportedly dressed for game vs. OSU after significant injury absence
Xavier Henderson is in uniform and could be active today for Michigan State’s matchup with Ohio State. The senior defensive back, who was a captain for the Spartans in all 13 games in 2021, has been out since suffering a leg injury in Week 1 against Western Michigan. This...
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
Ohio State will have 11 players out for B1G East meeting with Michigan State, 1 game time decision, per report
Ohio State will reportedly be without multiple contributors for Saturday’s 4 p.m. EST kickoff against Michigan State. Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com updated the status of the injured players here. Running back Miyan Williams is the biggest addition to the injury report. The redshirt sophomore was seen with a brace...
Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country? Fans, media make case following first half vs. MSU
Ohio State’s offense was rolling through the Michigan State defense in the first half. The Buckeyes went into halftime up 35-13. The Ohio State offense had 429 total yards of offense in a dominant first half in East Lansing. Many fans made their case for Ohio State to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after how the Buckeyes played.
Cornelius Johnson caps 98-yard drive for Michigan with brilliant catch-and-run TD
Michigan is in a tight race against Indiana on Saturday. The Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied 10-all. The Wolverines had a slow start against Indiana, struggling with third-down conversions and having a field goal blocked. On the other side of the ball, the defense also struggled, giving up big chunks of yardage and 4 third-down conversions to the Hoosiers.
TreVeyon Henderson shows major respect following injury to Michigan State's Jaden Mangham
Michigan State freshman DB Jaden Mangham was carted off the field on Saturday after colliding with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. The entire MSU team gathered around Mangham on the field, and OSU head coach Ryan Day joined the crowd. Before Mangham was carted off the field, Henderson made his way over, and in a fantastic show of sportsmanship, embraced the injured player. As he was being driven off the field, Mangham gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for OSU game with 'man in the arena' hype video
Michigan State has released its hype video for Week 6 as the Spartans host No. 3 Ohio State, which also includes the uniform combination. The players will wear green helmets and green jerseys with white pants for the matchup. Michigan State is currently on a 3-game losing streak after starting...
Officials in Michigan-Indiana game are getting blasted for weak showing in Bloomington
It seems that neither side of the Michigan-Indiana matchup is happy with the officiating thus far. For example, Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell was penalized for a fairly innocuous gesture. The gesture by Harrell is fairly common in all levels of football in 2022. Twitter was full of reactions from both...
