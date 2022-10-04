Marvin Harrison Jr. joined Joey Galloway in the history books during a September contest as only the second OSU player in history with more than one 3-touchdown game. On Saturday, the Buckeye WR blew away his own record, grabbing his third TD of the game and second hat trick of the season against Michigan State. Harrison already surpassed his totals from last season, which also included a hat trick in the 2021 Rose Bowl.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO