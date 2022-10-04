DeKalb, faith leaders partner to distribute 5,000 food boxes Oct. 8, families hosting Ian evacuees invited

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Sade Douay, 36, of Norcross, has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery. On Jan. 30, 2021, Douay was the victim of a carjacking incident. She filed a claim with her insurance company for the loss of her vehicle, and a City of Atlanta Police Department (APD) incident report revealed that she only reported her cell phone and purse as lost due to the theft.

