DeKalb, faith leaders partner to distribute 5,000 food boxes Oct. 8, families hosting Ian evacuees invited

On Common Ground News
Commissioners Larry Johnson, Mereda Davis Johnson to host DeKalb Community Empowerment Fall Festival
DECATUR, GA– DeKalb District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson and District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson invite the public to join the fun and excitement at the DeKalb Community Empowerment Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The DeKalb Empowerment Fall Festival will be held at...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson to host Mobile Food Pantry
DEKALB COUNTY, GA— DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson,, in partnership with Center Helping Obesity in Children End Successfully (C.H.O.I.C.E.S.), will hosta Mobile Food Pantry to combat hunger and food insecurity. The drive-through food pantry will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church...
On Common Ground News
Discover DeKalb to host free family reunion workshop Oct. 15
DEKALB COUNTY, GA— Now that families are once again hosting reunions and gatherings after pausing for a couple of years due to the pandemic, Discover DeKalb is helping people to reconnect for their celebrations. Discover DeKalb will host its free Family Reunion Workshop on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to...
On Common Ground News
National Coalition of 100 Black Women Stone Mountain- Lithonia Chapter, Inc. elects new president Cecilia Anderson
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. (NCBW announced the election of Cecilia M. Anderson as its seventh president of the Stone Mountain- Lithonia Chapter. Anderson is a Georgia native. She completed her undergraduate studies at Hampton University, and graduate studies at Clark Atlanta University, Walden...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson to host town hall about heavy rail to Stonecrest
STONECREST, GA—ON 6th at 6:30 p.m., DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host an in-person town hall meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6,6:30 p.m., to discuss heavy rail to the City of Stonecrest. “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest” will be held at Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike...
On Common Ground News
Pine LakeFest returns for 20th year featuring DeKalb County artists, food, carnival, Floatzilla, music and more
PINELAKE, GA—Pine LakeFest, now in its 20th year, returns to the shores of beautiful Pine Lake in DeKalb County’s smallest city on Oct. 15 and 16. Pine Lake will transform its lakefront into a marketplace featuring handmade work by local artists and crafters, street performers, food trucks and festival treats. There will be live music both days, family games and contests on the beach with prizes, a Kids’ Carnival, a Pet Parade, and LakeFest’s signature wild water parade—Floatzilla.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Public Library Board of Trustees to meet Oct. 10
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). To listen in on the meeting, request the link from weissingera@dekalblibrary.org by noon on the date of the meeting. For...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County’s Hamilton Recreation to host Parents Night Out, Skate Night
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– DeKalb County’s Hamilton Recreation Center will host a Parents Night Out and Skate Night program on Friday, Oct. 14, 6 to 11:30 p.m., at 3263 Chapel Street, Scottdale. The Parents Night Out program offers a safe, fun environment for children to spend an evening while...
On Common Ground News
Section of Fisher Trail in DeKalb County to be closed Oct. 12
DECATUR, GA – Fisher Trail NE, between Imperial Drive NE and Eldorado Drive NE, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, to facilitate repair on a sanitary sewer line in front of 2102 Fisher Trail NE. Road closure and detour signs will...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb Peachtree Airport Advisory Board to meet virtually Oct.10
DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Mario Evans. O Airport Master Plan Update – www.pdkmasterplan.com.
On Common Ground News
Sade Douay, Gwinnett County resident, wanted for insurance fraud, forgery
ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Sade Douay, 36, of Norcross, has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery. On Jan. 30, 2021, Douay was the victim of a carjacking incident. She filed a claim with her insurance company for the loss of her vehicle, and a City of Atlanta Police Department (APD) incident report revealed that she only reported her cell phone and purse as lost due to the theft.
