ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb, faith leaders partner to distribute 5,000 food boxes Oct. 8, families hosting Ian evacuees invited

By On Common Ground News
On Common Ground News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson to host Mobile Food Pantry

DEKALB COUNTY, GA— DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson,, in partnership with Center Helping Obesity in Children End Successfully (C.H.O.I.C.E.S.), will hosta Mobile Food Pantry to combat hunger and food insecurity. The drive-through food pantry will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Discover DeKalb to host free family reunion workshop Oct. 15

DEKALB COUNTY, GA— Now that families are once again hosting reunions and gatherings after pausing for a couple of years due to the pandemic, Discover DeKalb is helping people to reconnect for their celebrations. Discover DeKalb will host its free Family Reunion Workshop on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

National Coalition of 100 Black Women Stone Mountain- Lithonia Chapter, Inc. elects new president Cecilia Anderson

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. (NCBW announced the election of Cecilia M. Anderson as its seventh president of the Stone Mountain- Lithonia Chapter. Anderson is a Georgia native. She completed her undergraduate studies at Hampton University, and graduate studies at Clark Atlanta University, Walden...
LITHONIA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Mountain, GA
City
Decatur, GA
Decatur, GA
Society
City
Tucker, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
On Common Ground News

Pine LakeFest returns for 20th year featuring DeKalb County artists, food, carnival, Floatzilla, music and more

PINELAKE, GA—Pine LakeFest, now in its 20th year, returns to the shores of beautiful Pine Lake in DeKalb County’s smallest city on Oct. 15 and 16. Pine Lake will transform its lakefront into a marketplace featuring handmade work by local artists and crafters, street performers, food trucks and festival treats. There will be live music both days, family games and contests on the beach with prizes, a Kids’ Carnival, a Pet Parade, and LakeFest’s signature wild water parade—Floatzilla.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Public Library Board of Trustees to meet Oct. 10

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). To listen in on the meeting, request the link from weissingera@dekalblibrary.org by noon on the date of the meeting. For...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#County Government#Distributions#Charity#Ga#Temple Cme Church#American
On Common Ground News

Section of Fisher Trail in DeKalb County to be closed Oct. 12

DECATUR, GA – Fisher Trail NE, between Imperial Drive NE and Eldorado Drive NE, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, to facilitate repair on a sanitary sewer line in front of 2102 Fisher Trail NE. Road closure and detour signs will...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Sade Douay, Gwinnett County resident, wanted for insurance fraud, forgery

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Sade Douay, 36, of Norcross, has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery. On Jan. 30, 2021, Douay was the victim of a carjacking incident. She filed a claim with her insurance company for the loss of her vehicle, and a City of Atlanta Police Department (APD) incident report revealed that she only reported her cell phone and purse as lost due to the theft.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy