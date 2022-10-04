Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Grab a seat at one of these restaurants for a great view of the changing colors of fall
With the drop in temperature, you know fall is in full swing. Soon, the hills and mountains around the Hudson River will be full of trees showing the reds, golds and oranges synonymous with the season. If you're looking to enjoy autumnal views with a side of good food or...
2 Marlboro, NY Businesses Team Up For Ultimate Cookie Ice Cream Sundae
2 insanely popular Ulster County businesses have combined forces to bring a touch of sweetness to the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley foodies are going to go crazy for this collaboration. The insanely popular from-scratch cookie company Halfsies Cookie Co. and Brix Gastropub, both of Marlboro, have announced they are teaming up for an outrageously delicious ice cream cookie sundae.
Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georiga and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?
Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
Wappingers Falls Once Banned Anyone from Long Island From Buying a House?
If you spend time scrolling through social media as I do, you already know that sometimes it can lead to you going down a "rabbit hole" trying to find information on or about something you've noticed while scrolling. If it hasn't happened to you yet, consider yourself lucky...LOL. It happened...
‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
Minard’s In Clintondale New York Dedicates Weekend To Employee
So many of our Hudson Valley businesses make sure they support the communities they are located in and often that comes in the form of specialty weekend or even supporting an individual. Such is the case this weekend at Minard's Family Farm. This weekend (Oct 8th and 9th) Minard's is...
New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month
I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
In Demand: Kingston Eatery Opening 2nd Location in New Paltz
I was pretty excited when I first found out about Moonburger just about a year ago. What is Moonburger? It’s one of the hottest burger eateries in Kingston, that’s what. And what makes Moonburger so special? Well, their burgers are not only delicious, but they’re also plant-based. That was great news for me because I gave up red meat a few years ago but every now and then I crave a delicious burger. Plus it’s totally local. It’s not a chain, so you know you’re buying locally.
Oooh, Ahh! Multiple Opportunities to Catch Fireworks in the Hudson Valley This Weekend
It seems like opinions are split right down the middle when it comes to fall officially being upon us. Half of the Hudson Valley are all about it, bring on the pumpkins, sweaters, apple picking; the other half, well they are sadly watching the last bits of summer fade away. For those having a hard time making the transition from summer to fall, how about some fireworks to make it feel like summer once again? There are a few fun events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend that will close with fireworks, here's the scoop.
Brand-New Pizzeria Opens For Business On Route 202 In Yorktown
A new pizzeria is serving customers in Northern Westchester. Slice Pizzeria is located at 3224 Crompond Road in Yorktown Heights. The restaurant offers classic New York-style pies, "BBQ Special Pizza," "Hot Stuff Pizza" made with hot sauce and homemade ranch, and more. "New Pizzeria in town! We ordered the calamari...
Want to Buy a Business In Catskill, New York Hot Spot
I am the type of person who drives down the road, sees an old building, and then thinks that would be so cool if it was fixed up. I think I may have missed my calling but maybe not...I do have trouble using a hammer. The truth is, it takes a special skill to see a new life in an old ruin.
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So
If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.
Hudson Valley’s Newest Mega-Dunkin’ is Under Construction
The Hudson Valley's newest donut mecca is currently under construction and it's gonna be super-sized. It's safe to say that we don't have a shortage of Dunkin' Donuts shops in the region. You can't drive more than a few miles without seeing those orange and magenta double-Ds staring you in the face.
Abandoned New York Puppy Mill Moms Need The Hudson Valley’s Help
Five puppy mill survivors were rescued in the Hudson Valley but are in "pretty rough shape" and need our help. Last week, the SPCA Westchester welcomed in five puppy mill survivors to the SPCA's Rescue Center. The Westchester County SPCA is a no-kill animal rescue center and humane law enforcement for Westchester County.
Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV
The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news today but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul is campaigning...
