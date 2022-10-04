ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Marlboro, NY Businesses Team Up For Ultimate Cookie Ice Cream Sundae

2 insanely popular Ulster County businesses have combined forces to bring a touch of sweetness to the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley foodies are going to go crazy for this collaboration. The insanely popular from-scratch cookie company Halfsies Cookie Co. and Brix Gastropub, both of Marlboro, have announced they are teaming up for an outrageously delicious ice cream cookie sundae.
MARLBORO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month

I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

In Demand: Kingston Eatery Opening 2nd Location in New Paltz

I was pretty excited when I first found out about Moonburger just about a year ago. What is Moonburger? It’s one of the hottest burger eateries in Kingston, that’s what. And what makes Moonburger so special? Well, their burgers are not only delicious, but they’re also plant-based. That was great news for me because I gave up red meat a few years ago but every now and then I crave a delicious burger. Plus it’s totally local. It’s not a chain, so you know you’re buying locally.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Oooh, Ahh! Multiple Opportunities to Catch Fireworks in the Hudson Valley This Weekend

It seems like opinions are split right down the middle when it comes to fall officially being upon us. Half of the Hudson Valley are all about it, bring on the pumpkins, sweaters, apple picking; the other half, well they are sadly watching the last bits of summer fade away. For those having a hard time making the transition from summer to fall, how about some fireworks to make it feel like summer once again? There are a few fun events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend that will close with fireworks, here's the scoop.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Brand-New Pizzeria Opens For Business On Route 202 In Yorktown

A new pizzeria is serving customers in Northern Westchester. Slice Pizzeria is located at 3224 Crompond Road in Yorktown Heights. The restaurant offers classic New York-style pies, "BBQ Special Pizza," "Hot Stuff Pizza" made with hot sauce and homemade ranch, and more. "New Pizzeria in town! We ordered the calamari...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So

If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV

The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
