FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
wflx.com
Boca Raton girl spreads kindness through art in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
A Boca Raton girl is on a mission to spread kindness. She is combining her love for art and compassion to help those suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast. “When I create these, I know I’m helping others,” said Ayel Morgenstern. The 11-year-old...
wflx.com
Franklin Academy students raise nearly $5K for Hurricane Ian relief
A group of students at the Franklin Academy in Palm Beach Gardens are proving that age has no limit on what you can do. They raised $4,581 to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian on the west coast of Florida. "We pretty much talk about how we can help the...
wflx.com
Specialized wine bottles honor WWII vet's legacy
There are more than 1.4 million veterans here in Florida. Showing respect to our oldest vets locally is a big mission of Honor Flight South Florida. They fly vets to war monuments in Washington D.C. for free and a new mission to help fund that comes through bottles of wine featuring world war two veterans on the label.
wflx.com
Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night in Port St. Lucie
A man was fatally struck by an SUV as he attempted to cross Village Green Drive in Port St. Lucie Saturday night. Port St. Lucie police said an unidentified man, 45, attempted to cross Village Green Drive at the intersection of Walton Road shortly after 9 p.m. Their preliminary investigation...
wflx.com
Delray Beach police officer arrested
A Delray Beach police officer for 12 years has been arrested on seven charges, including aggravated assault of a firefighter, stemming from a residential fire near his home in Lake Worth. Peter Sosa, 42, was arrested Sunday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and posted a surety bond at...
wflx.com
South Florida doctor to bridge healthcare gap in Pahokee
A doctor is taking on rural health in underserved parts of Palm Beach County. This as health care, especially for women, is not so easily accessible in places like Pahokee. "9 times out of 10 a lot of us are having specialists either near Palms West, Wellington, or further north by PGA or further south," said Annie Ifill, a community healthcare advocate.
wflx.com
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Boynton Beach apartment
A spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man who was threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. According to PBSO, the m an was barricaded inside...
wflx.com
911 calls from Kings Point: ‘We just got hit by a tornado over here’
WFLX has obtained the 911 calls made by Kings Point residents in the moments after a tornado tore through their homes. A series of calls made after the Sept. 27 tornado provide a glimpse of the terror that residents of the senior community experienced as Hurricane Ian was bearing down on Florida.
wflx.com
19-year-old man arrested for stealing drug from Lake Worth Beach pharmacy
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a drug from a Lake Worth Beach pharmacy. On Tuesday, October 4, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) received a phone call from the Walgreens store in Lake Worth Beach reporting an occupied burglary. A PBSO spokesperson said Andrew Anthony Anderson,...
wflx.com
Foundation comes to aid of fallen trooper's family after Hurricane Ian
A Treasure Coast man is working diligently to help the family of a fallen Florida Highway Patrol trooper after their home was impacted by Hurricane Ian. More than two years after his death, the memory of Trooper Joseph Bullock is still strong. Bullock was killed along Interstate 95 in Martin County on Feb. 5, 2020.
wflx.com
Martin County mother says hidden cameras caused 'path of destruction' for family
WPTV learned more Friday about how a Martin County family found hidden cameras that sheriff's office investigators said were used to spy on a 12-year-old girl. Detectives said the family's landlord placed them strategically. "My heart just started racing," the girl's mother, who didn't want to be identified, told WPTV....
