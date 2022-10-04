ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

wflx.com

Specialized wine bottles honor WWII vet's legacy

There are more than 1.4 million veterans here in Florida. Showing respect to our oldest vets locally is a big mission of Honor Flight South Florida. They fly vets to war monuments in Washington D.C. for free and a new mission to help fund that comes through bottles of wine featuring world war two veterans on the label.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night in Port St. Lucie

A man was fatally struck by an SUV as he attempted to cross Village Green Drive in Port St. Lucie Saturday night. Port St. Lucie police said an unidentified man, 45, attempted to cross Village Green Drive at the intersection of Walton Road shortly after 9 p.m. Their preliminary investigation...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Delray Beach police officer arrested

A Delray Beach police officer for 12 years has been arrested on seven charges, including aggravated assault of a firefighter, stemming from a residential fire near his home in Lake Worth. Peter Sosa, 42, was arrested Sunday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and posted a surety bond at...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

South Florida doctor to bridge healthcare gap in Pahokee

A doctor is taking on rural health in underserved parts of Palm Beach County. This as health care, especially for women, is not so easily accessible in places like Pahokee. "9 times out of 10 a lot of us are having specialists either near Palms West, Wellington, or further north by PGA or further south," said Annie Ifill, a community healthcare advocate.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Man arrested after barricading himself inside Boynton Beach apartment

A spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man who was threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. According to PBSO, the m an was barricaded inside...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Foundation comes to aid of fallen trooper's family after Hurricane Ian

A Treasure Coast man is working diligently to help the family of a fallen Florida Highway Patrol trooper after their home was impacted by Hurricane Ian. More than two years after his death, the memory of Trooper Joseph Bullock is still strong. Bullock was killed along Interstate 95 in Martin County on Feb. 5, 2020.
STUART, FL

