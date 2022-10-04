Tennessee basketball hosted its annual media day with the local media earlier this week. As the season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6 is just over a month away, GoVols247's Ben McKee was able to sit down with multiple Vols on Tuesday afternoon. Below, you can hear sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler, freshman forward Julian Phillips, senior forwards Uros Plavsic and Olivier Nkamhoua, and Indiana State transfer guard Tyreke Key discuss their offseason and the upcoming season on Rocky Top. Ben was also able to sit down with assistants Rod Clark and Justin Gainey.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO