Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
Georgia football: Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. ‘gaining a lot of confidence’
As one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2022 class, Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. arrived in Athens with plenty of hype. Jones’ first season as a Bulldog has been a learning experience, and based on what his head coach has seen, he is making the most of it.
College football rankings: 3 B1G teams ranked in Super 16 entering Week 6
The 2022 college football season is marching into Week 6 and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF) has updated their Super 16 poll. The Big Ten has 3 teams in the latest poll. Ohio State is at No. 3, behind Alabama and Georgia. The...
Auburn has risen up the ESPN FPI rankings after the loss to LSU
Auburn has leaped forward in the ESPN FPI rankings despite the loss.
College Football Odds: SMU vs. UCF prediction, odds and pick – 10/5/2022
The SMU Mustangs and UCF Knights will square off in a Wednesday night American Athletic Conference college football matchup in Orlando. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an SMU-UCF prediction and pick, laid out below. SMU opens up...
TUPATALK: 70 years since Vessels tore up gridiron for Oklahoma
This year marks the 70th Anniversary of Billy Vessels winning the Heisman Trophy — the first University of Oklahoma gridder to claim that honor. He was the first of seven Sooner to collect the Heisman honor, the others being Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
College Wire's Heisman Poll: Where Hendon Hooker, former Vol quarterback commits rank
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Tennessee enters the contest following an open date in Week 5. The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 5
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
WATCH: BasketVols preview Tennessee's 2022-23 season
Tennessee basketball hosted its annual media day with the local media earlier this week. As the season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6 is just over a month away, GoVols247's Ben McKee was able to sit down with multiple Vols on Tuesday afternoon. Below, you can hear sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler, freshman forward Julian Phillips, senior forwards Uros Plavsic and Olivier Nkamhoua, and Indiana State transfer guard Tyreke Key discuss their offseason and the upcoming season on Rocky Top. Ben was also able to sit down with assistants Rod Clark and Justin Gainey.
Josh Heupel updates Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman's availability status for LSU game
Is in the midst of a rejuvenating season, but one player who’s missed some of the biggest moments has been wide receiver Cedric Tillman. Sidelined with an injury, the star wide receiver has been aiming to get back on the field for the home stretch. With a showdown against LSU looming large on Saturday, Josh Heupel provided an update on Tillman’s status for the SEC showdown.
