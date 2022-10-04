Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Corrections director committed to making jail safe for inmates and staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Department of Metro Corrections director says he is committed to making the jail safe for both inmates and staff. A man committed suicide in LMDC earlier this week, just hours after being convicted of killing his wife. He marks the twelfth inmate to die while in custody since last November.
WLKY.com
Louisville woman details home invasion encounter after attacker is arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is behind bars after authorities said he attacked two women during a home invasion on Thursday. One of the women, whose identity is being withheld for safety concerns, said she walked into the nightmare while visiting a friend at her house on Gardiner Lane.
WLKY.com
Former LMDC officer convicted for using excessive force on inmate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal jury has found a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer guilty of using unlawful force against an inmate. Evidence of 32-year-old Darrell Taylor was presented in court, showing him on video assaulting an inmate at LMDC. The video shows Taylor throwing and punching the inmate until they were unconscious, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
WLKY.com
21-year-old Seymour mother arrested in police chase that injured child
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Indiana mother was arrested on Thursday after she fled from police, then crashed and injured her 9-month-old. Rachel Blake, 21, of Seymour was arrested for the incident. Police said that they responded to a family disturbance on Thursday in the 700 block of East 4th...
WLKY.com
Man taken into custody near Dixie Highway after standoff, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said they have taken a man into custody after he caused a disturbance near Dixie Highway. Around 6 p.m. Friday, LMPD dispatched officers to Dixie Highway near Valley Village about a man stopping traffic in the middle of the highway. Police said...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating after 4 people shot, injured in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot and injured in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday night. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 500 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park just before 7 p.m. Police...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man invaded elderly woman's house, struck her with gun, stole her car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion and carjacking in Louisville. It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 2100 block of Gardiner Lane, which is just off Bardstown Road near Sullivan University. According to LMPD, a man forced his way into...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 4 people injured in shooting at Newburg park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot and injured in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday night. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 500 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park just before 7 p.m. David...
WLKY.com
17-year-old killed in bicycle crash in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is happening after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a bicycle crash in Harrison County. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locus Point Road. Police said that a...
WLKY.com
Coroner's office identifies 48-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 48-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday morning. The man was identified as Perry Ponder, of Louisville. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West...
WLKY.com
Jail leader pushing to give incoming LMDC officers the same training as police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jail leaders are pushing for more robust training for Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers. FOP president Daniel Johnson says corrections officers already have duties that go far beyond the walls of LMDC. "Within our unique situation in Louisville, unlike most corrections facilities, our officers do...
WLKY.com
3 charged after body of woman who overdosed placed by trash in Meade County
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Three people are facing charges, including abuse of a corpse, after the body of a woman who overdosed was left outside by some trash. According to arrest slips, the victim overdosed inside her boyfriend Roy Beam's Meade County home after using fentanyl. Beam, Stacy Carpenter...
WLKY.com
After 4 shot in Newburg park, Louisville councilwoman wants cameras installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of shots sent people running for cover Thursday night at Petersburg Park, turning it into a crime scene. "I know I heard 20 to 40 shots, and I was just at home around the corner," one neighbor told WLKY. Four men were hit, and all...
WLKY.com
Newer police technology helps them find man's stolen car in just hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was Wednesday afternoon, when Harrison, who asked us not to use his full name, was approached in the parking lot of the Germantown Mill Lofts. Two young men in hoodies, a third was nearby as a lookout, ran up behind him. "I didn't want to...
WLKY.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
WLKY.com
36-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. Around 7:45 p.m., LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a crash on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place. Police said their initial investigation found that a woman, identified as Kristin Dalton,...
WLKY.com
Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
WLKY.com
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
WLKY.com
2 former Zoneton firefighters to be honored during national ceremony for decades of service
ZONETON, Ky. — Two former Zoneton firefighters are being honored this weekend at the 41st National Firefighters Memorial Weekend ceremony. Former Maj. Garry Key, and former battalion Chief Rob Orkies, both died of complications from COVID-19 more than a year ago. On Sunday, as part of the ceremony, their names will be etched into a stone monument. They'll be part of 148 firefighters receiving the recognition.
WLKY.com
Neighbors thankful to be alive after VA Medical Center blasting damages property
GRAYMOOR-DEVONDALE, Ky. — Neighbors are thankful to be alive after a blasting mishap at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center construction site sent rocks flying into nearby houses. The incident damaged several homes, shocked drivers on the Watterson Expressway and left people in the area scared for their safety. Ana...
