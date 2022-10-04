ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Former LMDC officer convicted for using excessive force on inmate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal jury has found a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer guilty of using unlawful force against an inmate. Evidence of 32-year-old Darrell Taylor was presented in court, showing him on video assaulting an inmate at LMDC. The video shows Taylor throwing and punching the inmate until they were unconscious, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Man taken into custody near Dixie Highway after standoff, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said they have taken a man into custody after he caused a disturbance near Dixie Highway. Around 6 p.m. Friday, LMPD dispatched officers to Dixie Highway near Valley Village about a man stopping traffic in the middle of the highway. Police said...
LMPD investigating after 4 people shot, injured in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot and injured in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday night. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 500 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park just before 7 p.m. Police...
LMPD: 4 people injured in shooting at Newburg park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot and injured in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday night. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 500 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park just before 7 p.m. David...
17-year-old killed in bicycle crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is happening after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a bicycle crash in Harrison County. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locus Point Road. Police said that a...
Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
36-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. Around 7:45 p.m., LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a crash on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place. Police said their initial investigation found that a woman, identified as Kristin Dalton,...
Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
2 former Zoneton firefighters to be honored during national ceremony for decades of service

ZONETON, Ky. — Two former Zoneton firefighters are being honored this weekend at the 41st National Firefighters Memorial Weekend ceremony. Former Maj. Garry Key, and former battalion Chief Rob Orkies, both died of complications from COVID-19 more than a year ago. On Sunday, as part of the ceremony, their names will be etched into a stone monument. They'll be part of 148 firefighters receiving the recognition.
