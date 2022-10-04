LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal jury has found a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer guilty of using unlawful force against an inmate. Evidence of 32-year-old Darrell Taylor was presented in court, showing him on video assaulting an inmate at LMDC. The video shows Taylor throwing and punching the inmate until they were unconscious, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO