Green thumbs up for the Fall Plant Sale

The popular Fall Plant Sale at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

The fall plant sale is free to enter and features a wide assortment of annuals, citrus trees, fruit trees, perennials, shrubs, mums, bulbs and seeds. The sale also includes specialty plants grown at the Garden and plants offered by local plant societies. Vendors will be onsite selling their own garden-related merchandise. Guests are encouraged to bring their own wagons to transport plants to their vehicles.

The sale will be in the Garden’s Grove area. To reach the Grove free of charge, park at the West Entrance, 3408 West Freeway, and enter through the Lot D Gate.

The semiannual plant sale provides advice from expert horticultural staff, who assist guests in finding plants that will work best in different yards and landscapes. Proceeds benefit the Garden.

Botanic Garden members receive 10% off (excludes vendor plants and products) and get in early for the member presale. Not a member? Join online.

Photo: Bring your own wagon or cart to haul away your plants.

