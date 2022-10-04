Read full article on original website
Related
Can Steven Gerrard get the Aston Villa fans onside like Nottingham Forest counterpart Steve Cooper has? Both managers desperately need a win in Monday night clash
Steven Gerrard would never swap owners with Steve Cooper but the Aston Villa boss would give a great deal for the love Monday’s opponent enjoys among Nottingham Forest fans. Cooper’s stunning achievement last season, when he led Forest to the top flight for the first time this century after taking over when they were bottom of the Championship, means it will take more than five straight Premier League defeats for the crowd to turn on him.
BBC
Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time confirmed
The Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 22 October will kick off at 17:30 BST. The time has only been confirmed now after extensive talks involving both clubs, the Premier League and the Metropolitan Police. United’s ticket allocation for the game has been reduced to 2,370,...
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
BBC
Peterborough hospital death: Christian Hobbs, 17, needed transplant
A senior hospital doctor has told a coroner that a cardiologist was not available when an amateur boxer suffered a cardiac arrest, because it was a Bank Holiday. Christian Hobbs, 17, died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2017. An inquest has heard he had an undiagnosed heart...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Glasgow Clan up for sale after controversy over signing of player accused of rape
Glasgow Clan are being put up for sale after a week during which the Elite League ice hockey club lost sponsors following the signing of a player accused of rape in the United States. Clan suspended head coach Malcom Cameron and chief executive Gareth Chalmers after the aborted signing of...
MATCHDAY: Forest looks to climb off bottom of Premier League
Nottingham Forest can climb off the bottom of the Premier League by beating Aston Villa in the final game of the Premier League's latest round
Comments / 0