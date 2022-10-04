Steven Gerrard would never swap owners with Steve Cooper but the Aston Villa boss would give a great deal for the love Monday’s opponent enjoys among Nottingham Forest fans. Cooper’s stunning achievement last season, when he led Forest to the top flight for the first time this century after taking over when they were bottom of the Championship, means it will take more than five straight Premier League defeats for the crowd to turn on him.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO