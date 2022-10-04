Read full article on original website
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Dennis House lands big-time interview at Ch. 8
Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t in New Britain for very long Wednesday — just long enough to participate in a forum at Central Connecticut State University on women’s reproductive rights. She hung around long enough, however, to grant a short one-on-one interview with WTNH-TV8 news anchor Dennis House.
hwy.co
10 Famous People From Connecticut
You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
NewsTimes
CT's The Place 2 Be, Soulfully Vegan win FoodiE Awards at The Big E
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut was well-represented in The Big E's first annual FoodiE Awards this year, as Soulfully Vegan and The Place 2 Be each took home honors for their creations. Both were first-time vendors at New England's biggest fair, which wrapped its 17-day run on Oct. 2.
NewsTimes
These historical maps of Connecticut show the state from 1685-1915
Long before the days that Nutmeggers used a GPS to navigate the Merritt Parkway, they were using paper maps created by navigators to guide their horses and buggies. Not only did they rely on maps to travel on land, but they also relied on them to navigate the Ocean. These...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain natives who rode bikes together as kids reunited to do the same now in their 60s
NEW BRITAIN – About a year ago two city natives ran into each other on their cycling routes and rekindled a friendship that goes back 50-some years. Jim Mason and Eddy Giungi rode bikes around New Britain together when they were kids. Now in their mid-sixties, they reconnected through the hobby since catching each other in passing.
fox61.com
'Everybody cooks from the heart' | 2 chefs bring Puerto Rican flavor to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Both come from Puerto Rico to the Nutmeg state and proudly display their culture and heritage through their stories and food, creating flair and flavor from "The Island of Enchantment" to Connecticut. Brenda Torres is the chef and restaurant owner of Criollismo Restaurant in New Britain,...
Register Citizen
Newington cop and North Haven coach who died suddenly was 'one of our shining stars'
NEWINGTON — A local police officer who died suddenly over the weekend was a family man and consummate professional who put himself in harm’s way to help others, former colleagues said. Alan Brent Tancreti II, 49, of North Haven, died due to an “unexpected medical emergency” while off-duty...
newhavenarts.org
Freddy Fixer Focuses On Its Future
Arnold Hunter, one of about two dozen participants at an Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee Meeting last week. Lucy Gellman Photos. Arnold Hunter can remember when the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade still rolled by his childhood home on Goffe Street, and his family gathered outside to watch. Tayvon Berryman thinks about his first Drill-O-Rama, and wants to bring that magic back for a new generation. Hayden Worrell and Michael Gittens are just trying to get back to parade day, because they've missed it so much for the past two years.
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NBC Connecticut
Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here soon and there are lots of fun Halloween events across Connecticut that the whole family can attend and enjoy. Sept. 17-Oct. 31: Pumpkintown U.S.A., East Hampton. Pumpkintown U.S.A. is for all ages. See 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets. It is open daily, 10 a.m. to...
Teen Conference Message: “Stay Around The Right People,” “Away From Guns”
Surround yourself with people who help you thrive — and watch out for those around you who are up to trouble. Marshawn Moore first learned that lesson three years ago soon after his older brother was shot and killed. The 13-year-old New Havener learned that lesson a second time during a college-campus panel discussion with city cops.
Yale New Haven Health acquires Waterbury, Manchester, Rockville hospitals in agreement
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) announced it had signed an agreement to acquire three hospitals across the state and two other medical services in Connecticut. Yale made the announcement Thursday morning, saying they have signed an agreement to acquire Connecticut Health Systems from...
NBC Connecticut
Bear Home Entries Hit Another Record in Connecticut
It’s already been a record-breaking year for bears breaking into homes in our state, and the number might only rise during the fall, which experts say is a really active time for bears. Now, they're urging people to help prevent these types of encounters. “It's been a record year...
New England fall foliage tracker shows when peak colors will appear
HARTFORD, Conn. — Fall is here, but it seems like peak foliage is lagging a bit behind schedule in most of New England. As we covered in August, some of the trees actually started turning early due to the drought. It was a very warm and very dry summer,...
sheltonherald.com
10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
AdWeek
Car Smashes Into Connecticut Station Over the Weekend
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Someone drove their car into into WTNH in New Haven, Ct., on Sunday morning. According to New Haven police chief Karl Jacobson,...
NHPR
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut
The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
