Arnold Hunter, one of about two dozen participants at an Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee Meeting last week. Lucy Gellman Photos. Arnold Hunter can remember when the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade still rolled by his childhood home on Goffe Street, and his family gathered outside to watch. Tayvon Berryman thinks about his first Drill-O-Rama, and wants to bring that magic back for a new generation. Hayden Worrell and Michael Gittens are just trying to get back to parade day, because they've missed it so much for the past two years.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO