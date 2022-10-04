ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Journal Inquirer

Dennis House lands big-time interview at Ch. 8

Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t in New Britain for very long Wednesday — just long enough to participate in a forum at Central Connecticut State University on women’s reproductive rights. She hung around long enough, however, to grant a short one-on-one interview with WTNH-TV8 news anchor Dennis House.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
hwy.co

10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

CT's The Place 2 Be, Soulfully Vegan win FoodiE Awards at The Big E

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut was well-represented in The Big E's first annual FoodiE Awards this year, as Soulfully Vegan and The Place 2 Be each took home honors for their creations. Both were first-time vendors at New England's biggest fair, which wrapped its 17-day run on Oct. 2.
HARTFORD, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
newhavenarts.org

Freddy Fixer Focuses On Its Future

Arnold Hunter, one of about two dozen participants at an Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee Meeting last week. Lucy Gellman Photos. Arnold Hunter can remember when the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade still rolled by his childhood home on Goffe Street, and his family gathered outside to watch. Tayvon Berryman thinks about his first Drill-O-Rama, and wants to bring that magic back for a new generation. Hayden Worrell and Michael Gittens are just trying to get back to parade day, because they've missed it so much for the past two years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend

Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TORRINGTON, CT
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here soon and there are lots of fun Halloween events across Connecticut that the whole family can attend and enjoy. Sept. 17-Oct. 31: Pumpkintown U.S.A., East Hampton. Pumpkintown U.S.A. is for all ages. See 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets. It is open daily, 10 a.m. to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Bear Home Entries Hit Another Record in Connecticut

It’s already been a record-breaking year for bears breaking into homes in our state, and the number might only rise during the fall, which experts say is a really active time for bears. Now, they're urging people to help prevent these types of encounters. “It's been a record year...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
AdWeek

Car Smashes Into Connecticut Station Over the Weekend

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Someone drove their car into into WTNH in New Haven, Ct., on Sunday morning. According to New Haven police chief Karl Jacobson,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NHPR

Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut

The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
CONNECTICUT STATE

