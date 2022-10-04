ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Sports

Cardinals set as home underdogs by oddsmakers against Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals come into their Week 5 matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles as 5.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Cardinals are looking for their first win at home since Week 7 in 2021 against the Houston Texans and oddsmakers find it unlikely despite being tied for first place in the NFC West standings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore active, Rodney Hudson out vs. Eagles

GLENDALE — After battling a knee issue this week at practice, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is officially active for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The wide receiver entered the tilt as a game-time decision, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury was hopeful Moore...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Arizona State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals release TE Maxx Williams

Arizona Cardinals veteran tight end Maxx Williams was cut by the team Friday without a corresponding move announced. Williams appeared in the first four games of the year but topped out at 23 snaps this past Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Williams, a blocking specialist, did not record a catch.
NFL
Action News Jax

Tony Boselli gets Hall of Fame ring at Jaguars halftime show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate a Jaguar legend. Action News Jax spoke with fans surrounding the excitement. “He’s given heart, he’s given the city dedication and made the city great,” says Brian Dziwulski. “As a player he just never seemed to stop, he always...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Mvp#New York Giants
Arizona Sports

Nike reveals Kyler Murray exclusive DT Max 96 cleat

Kyler Murray has filled out the full Cardinal look by pairing Arizona’s red jerseys with yellow cleats in the past. But Nike is setting him up to make a bigger fashion statement. Not only were the black-and-yellow cleats Nike released Friday exclusively for Murray, they are also a one-of-one...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy