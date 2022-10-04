The Arizona Cardinals come into their Week 5 matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles as 5.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Cardinals are looking for their first win at home since Week 7 in 2021 against the Houston Texans and oddsmakers find it unlikely despite being tied for first place in the NFC West standings.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO