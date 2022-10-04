Read full article on original website
Cardinals set as home underdogs by oddsmakers against Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals come into their Week 5 matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles as 5.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Cardinals are looking for their first win at home since Week 7 in 2021 against the Houston Texans and oddsmakers find it unlikely despite being tied for first place in the NFC West standings.
Cardinals WR Rondale Moore active, Rodney Hudson out vs. Eagles
GLENDALE — After battling a knee issue this week at practice, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is officially active for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The wide receiver entered the tilt as a game-time decision, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury was hopeful Moore...
Zach Allen says Cardinals must keep Eagles from running wild
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen isn’t surprised the Philadelphia Eagles will enter Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium without a loss after four games. “They’re great at every level,” Allen told Big Red Rage on Thursday. “They really don’t have a weakness. Their offensive line...
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown go big with gameday fits
It is unclear how long Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Hollywood Brown have planned their Week 5 gameday outfits, but the effort is there. Murray and Brown pulled up to State Farm Stadium at the same time in attire unlike any typical gameday fit, particularly Murray. The...
Arizona Cardinals release TE Maxx Williams
Arizona Cardinals veteran tight end Maxx Williams was cut by the team Friday without a corresponding move announced. Williams appeared in the first four games of the year but topped out at 23 snaps this past Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Williams, a blocking specialist, did not record a catch.
Trailer for ‘Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals’ drops 1 month before premier
“Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals” starts one month from Sunday, and HBO released a new trailer to kick off the countdown. The second season of the mid-year mini-documentary series will debut on Nov. 9, after Arizona’s Week 9 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ evolution tour heads to Arizona in Week 5
TEMPE — After knocking off one former Oklahoma quarterback in Week 4, the Arizona Cardinals get another shot at an ex-Sooners signal caller when the Philadelphia Eagles head to the desert on Sunday. But make no mistakes about it, Baker Mayfield is no Jalen Hurts, who enters the Week...
Channel watch: Where to tune in for Cardinals vs. Eagles on TV
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals are back on FOX this week, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:25 p.m. in Glendale on Sunday.
Panthers’ Frankie Luvu fined after scuffle with Cardinals’ Will Hernandez
Arizona Cardinals lineman Will Hernandez will not be fined after his involvement in the scuffle on Sunday with Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu that led to the guard’s ejection. The skirmish started when Luvu threw Cardinals RB James Conner to the ground after the play had started. Hernandez went...
Report: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore (knee) expected to play vs. Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals got some good news Saturday night as wideout Rondale Moore (knee) is reportedly expected to play vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Moore made his season debut last Sunday in Carolina against the Panthers where he caught three passes for 11...
Cardinals activate CB Antonio Hamilton, place LB Nick Vigil on reserve
The Arizona Cardinals activated cornerback Antonio Hamilton and placed inside linebacker Nick Vigil on injured reserved among a series of moves made Saturday. Arizona also signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated kicker Matt Ammendola and safety Chris Banjo from the practice squad.
Mic’d up Cardinals DL Zach Allen breaks mic on career day vs. Panthers
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen was mic’d up during Sunday’s road game against the Carolina Panthers. Well, at least he was for some of it before breaking the microphone altogether. But that didn’t stop the 2019 third-round pick from garnering six tackles, one tackle for loss and...
Nike reveals Kyler Murray exclusive DT Max 96 cleat
Kyler Murray has filled out the full Cardinal look by pairing Arizona’s red jerseys with yellow cleats in the past. But Nike is setting him up to make a bigger fashion statement. Not only were the black-and-yellow cleats Nike released Friday exclusively for Murray, they are also a one-of-one...
Behind Enemy Lines: Eagles hope to extend NFL’s hottest start in Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Through four games, the Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals remember days like that, even if they’re OK with their current situation. The Eagles (4-0) — the league’s only undefeated team — play at Arizona on Sunday. The...
Eagles-Cardinals injury report: Cardinals C Rodney Hudson doubtful
The offensive line for the Arizona Cardinals at best will be full-go. At worst as practice ended Friday, it could be without a few starters and a key backup along the left side in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles at home. Center Rodney Hudson is doubtful with a knee...
DeAndre Hopkins back at Cardinals facility as he wraps up PED suspension
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is more than four weeks into his six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The wide receiver’s time away from the football field is soon coming to an end, made evident by his surprise appearance in the team locker room on Wednesday.
Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz ‘spikes baby’ in TD celebration
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz became a father for the first time this summer. He and his wife, Mesa native and United States Women’s National Team player Julie Ertz, had their baby boy, Madden, in August. So it should come as no surprise to see the Cardinals TE...
Cardinals’ new black helmets to make regular-season debut vs. Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals will be rocking a brand new look for the very first time in the regular season on Sunday. The Cardinals will be donning their black alternate uniforms with their new black helmets against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. This won’t be the first time the...
