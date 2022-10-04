ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6

A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
Daily Mail

Bus driver, 50, is spared jail after killing 88-year-old pensioner who he hit as he stepped in front of him after taking his eyes of the road to rummage around his cab for a chocolate bar

A TfL bus driver hit and killed a pensioner when he looked away from the road to pick up a chocolate bar. Garfield Balfour, 50, knocked over Arthur Gowrie, 88, in Southwark, as he rummaged around his cab for the treat, Inner London Crown Court heard. Mr Gowrie, who had...
