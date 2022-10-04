Read full article on original website
Two twelve-year-old girls hit by car and ‘thrown into the air’ crossing street before being rushed to hospital
TWO 12-year-old girls were "thrown into the air" after being struck by car on a quiet residential street this evening. Paramedics rushed to the scene in Wallasey, Liverpool after the young girls were hit by a Honda just before 5.30pm. The two girls had been crossing the street when they...
Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6
A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
Four men are arrested over murder of cyclist, 21, who was knocked off his bike and stabbed to death
The cyclist who was murdered by a gang of men after he crashed his bike into their car, bled to death from a fatal stab wound to his leg, a post-mortem examination revealed today. Kyron Lee, from Slough was stabbed in the right leg, bleeding to death at the scene.
Boy, six, is fighting for his life with serious head injuries after quad bike he was a passenger on smashed into a motorbike at nature reserve
A six-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a quad bike he was a passenger on smashed into a motorbike in a head-on crash. The youngster was thought to be riding with his father when their off-road motorbike collided with another at Wintersett Nature Reserve in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.
Grim and tonic: Drunk driver is filmed sipping from gin glass moments before he smashed into a lamppost at 90mph in crash that nearly killed his girlfriend
This is the shocking moment a drunk driver sipped from a gin glass before he smashed into a lamppost and seriously injured his girlfriend. Dane Wood was travelling at around 90mph in Sunderland on the way to collect a takeaway with the woman when he crashed after going through a red light.
Bus driver, 50, is spared jail after killing 88-year-old pensioner who he hit as he stepped in front of him after taking his eyes of the road to rummage around his cab for a chocolate bar
A TfL bus driver hit and killed a pensioner when he looked away from the road to pick up a chocolate bar. Garfield Balfour, 50, knocked over Arthur Gowrie, 88, in Southwark, as he rummaged around his cab for the treat, Inner London Crown Court heard. Mr Gowrie, who had...
