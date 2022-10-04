Read full article on original website
Edinburg police decline to release records in connection with deadly officer-involved shooting
A public information request for any records and other information related to last week’s deadly officer involved shooting the shooting was denied Friday. The Edinburg Police Department said they could not release it because it would interfere with the ongoing investigation. At a press conference, Edinburg police Chief Jaime...
Woman pronounced dead following auto-pedestrian collision, Alamo police chief says
A woman who was hospitalized late Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle was pronounced dead, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna. The unidentified woman in her 50's was walking across the street near Alamo Road and Expressway 83 when she was hit by a vehicle, according to Ozuna.
San Benito man arrested after SpaceX reports guns, vehicle stolen, sheriff’s office says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at the SpaceX facilities in Boca Chica Beach, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a call Sept. 13 at the SpaceX facilities near Boca Chica Beach, where several vehicles had been burglarized. “The SpaceX […]
Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven. Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. The victim of the shooting, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna, was […]
Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case
Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
Harlingen police continue investigating murder case 19 years later
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of Harlingen dentist, Dr. James Earl Hefner, continues to be investigated 19 years later. Dr. Hefner was 72 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Fechner of Harlingen Police Major Crimes Unit. “He was found deceased in his office on Oct. […]
Man threatened wife then threw lumber at responding officers, Brownsville PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody this week after officers alleged he threatened his wife with a knife and threw lumber at police, Brownsville Police Department said. The suspect identified as 25-year-old Hector Almaraz-Martinez was taken into custody Thursday at the 1100 block of Wild Rose Lane on charges of […]
Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: Northbound lanes of I-69 near Sebastian closed due to car fire
The northbound lanes of the I-69 south of Sebastian are currently closed due to a car fire, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported and crews are currently at the scene, according to a post from the sheriff’s office published Saturday afternoon. Those in...
Man arrested on murder charge in Los Fresnos slaying, sheriff says
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a charge of murder after discovering a body earlier this week near the outskirts of Los Fresnos. Normando Uribe, 26, was arrested on charges of murder and evading arrest/detention, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday. Uribe […]
Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco
Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
Update: 2 more charged, 1 remains wanted in downtown McAllen shooting
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police provided new details after making two new arrests in connection to a shooting that happened after an altercation outside a bar in downtown McAllen. McAllen police charged Naila Reyes, 28, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. The two individuals are pending […]
Woman points knife at estranged husband after he tried to leave, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after pointing a knife at her estranged husband after slashing his mattress and clothes, police said Friday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 41-year-old Ariane Ahumada was taken into custody Tuesday at the 3000 block of Old Alice Road on charges of aggravated assault family violence. […]
Autopsy ordered after body found on outskirts of Los Fresnos, sheriff says
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An autopsy has been ordered after a man’s body was discovered with possible gunshot wounds, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. The sheriff’s office reported early Tuesday that a body was found near the outskirts of Los Fresnos at a home on the 30000 block of FM1575. “At around 6:46 […]
Surveillance camera tower goes up at hike and bike trail in San Juan
A popular hike and bike trail in San Juan received an extra layer of security. A surveillance camera tower went up at the trail Friday by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu. The tower was put there after several women reported being assaulted on the trail last month. The...
Brownsville man threatens negotiator while holding child hostage, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Wednesday they alleged locked himself inside a home, held a child hostage and then threatened to shoot a negotiator. Jose Ignacio Vega, 36, was arrested on charges of assault family violence with previous convictions, unlawful restraint less than 17 years old and terroristic threat, a news […]
Brothers charged with aggravated assault, Brownsville police says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested in connection to multiple burglary and assault cases. Luis Ramon Arredondo and Jeffery Arredondo were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Police said a man, identified as Luis Ramon Arredondo, broke into a home around 4:40 p.m. […]
Three arrested, three wanted after shooting in McAllen, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people have been arrested and three others remain wanted in connection to a shooting that originated at a bar in McAllen, police said. According to McAllen police, Bryan Vasquez, 23; Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22; and Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, were arrested Monday. The arrests follow a shooting of a Donna […]
Cameron County Sheriff's Office seeking leads in 1978 killing of 16-year-old girl
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is looking for new leads in the 1978 killing of a 16-year-old girl. On June 30, 1978, at approximately 2:20 p.m., an employee of the Brownsville Navigation District discovered a girl's body near the intersection of FM 511 and Old Port Isabel. The body was...
McAllen police chief discusses the FBI's 2021 crime report
A report compiled by the FBI is consistent with crime trends in the city of McAllen, according to police Chief Victor Rodriguez. The FBI's 2021 Crime Data report says the streets are seeing less criminal activity. "At the end of last year, McAllen recorded 13 years in a row of...
Brownsville investigate bar fire as ‘possible arson,’ police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a fire that sparked early Wednesday at a local bar. The fire was reported about 3:52 a.m. at the Ibissa Lounge Bar, at 3101 Pablo Kisel Road in Brownsville. The building suffered smoke damage, officials said. The fire is being investigated as a “possible arson”, […]
