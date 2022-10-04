ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Fresnos, TX

ValleyCentral

Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven. Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. The victim of the shooting, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna, was […]
KRGV

Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
ValleyCentral

Harlingen police continue investigating murder case 19 years later

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of Harlingen dentist, Dr. James Earl Hefner, continues to be investigated 19 years later. Dr. Hefner was 72 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Fechner of Harlingen Police Major Crimes Unit. “He was found deceased in his office on Oct. […]
ValleyCentral

Man arrested on murder charge in Los Fresnos slaying, sheriff says

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a charge of murder after discovering a body earlier this week near the outskirts of Los Fresnos. Normando Uribe, 26, was arrested on charges of murder and evading arrest/detention, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday. Uribe […]
KRGV

Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco

Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
ValleyCentral

Update: 2 more charged, 1 remains wanted in downtown McAllen shooting

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police provided new details after making two new arrests in connection to a shooting that happened after an altercation outside a bar in downtown McAllen. McAllen police charged Naila Reyes, 28, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. The two individuals are pending […]
ValleyCentral

Woman points knife at estranged husband after he tried to leave, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after pointing a knife at her estranged husband after slashing his mattress and clothes, police said Friday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 41-year-old Ariane Ahumada was taken into custody Tuesday at the 3000 block of Old Alice Road on charges of aggravated assault family violence. […]
ValleyCentral

Brothers charged with aggravated assault, Brownsville police says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested in connection to multiple burglary and assault cases. Luis Ramon Arredondo and Jeffery Arredondo were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Police said a man, identified as Luis Ramon Arredondo, broke into a home around 4:40 p.m. […]
ValleyCentral

Three arrested, three wanted after shooting in McAllen, police say

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people have been arrested and three others remain wanted in connection to a shooting that originated at a bar in McAllen, police said. According to McAllen police, Bryan Vasquez, 23; Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22; and Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, were arrested Monday. The arrests follow a shooting of a Donna […]
KRGV

McAllen police chief discusses the FBI's 2021 crime report

A report compiled by the FBI is consistent with crime trends in the city of McAllen, according to police Chief Victor Rodriguez. The FBI's 2021 Crime Data report says the streets are seeing less criminal activity. "At the end of last year, McAllen recorded 13 years in a row of...
