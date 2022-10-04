Read full article on original website
Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies, from Kentucky coal miner’s daughter to pinnacle of music
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she...
WSMV
Fans visit Ryman to celebrate life of Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fans continued to gather outside the Ryman Auditorium Wednesday following the death of country music star Loretta Lynn. The Ryman Auditorium was Country Music’s Palace. Loretta Lynn was its Queen. As a songwriter, she crafted a persona of a defiantly tough woman, a contrast to...
'A force to be reckoned with' | Tennessee leaders, musicians react to the death of Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for country music queen Loretta Lynn after she died in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90 years old. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said on her official Instagram account.
Tennessee Tribune
HBCU Love Between Cheerleader and Trombonist
A student at an HBCU gains so much from the experience. In addition to providing a plethora of options, it also forges an unending link in the chain of networking and pride in our nation’s Black History. At a Nashville HBCU Young Alumni Mixer in 2015, former Tennessee State...
Nashville Symphony Announces Performance with Soul Icon Gladys Knight
The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight, best known as the “Empress of Soul” and leader of The Pips, has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. More info can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/gladysknight.
Tennessee Tribune
Black in Appalachia: Local Nonprofit Documents Rich History
NASHVILLE, TN — Much of Black history has been left out of American History courses, which has fooled the public into assuming the historic coal mining strikes in the Appalachian region—truly a workers’ movement against the oppression of the state-backed power structure—were an achievement of white men.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Hayley Hubbard
OCCUPATION: MOTHER, PODCAST HOST, CO-FOUNDER, MEANING FULL LIVING. “It takes a village.” This is especially true when it comes to parenting. In this phase of my life, I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that mom or dad “do it all” because that feels unattainable. Society tells us we can and should do it all. I think it’s important for them to see that there are plenty of people who play a role in their lives and who contribute to their happiness and well- being. I think it’s important to have a supportive network of people. And in turn, I also think it’s important to be part of a village and to help others.
WSMV
Fans pay respects to Loretta Lynn at her Humphreys Co. ranch
HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Fans paid tribute to the country icon, Loretta Lynn, at her beloved Humphreys County ranch shortly after her family announced her death Tuesday morning. Some people left flowers; others took pictures outside the gate of Lynn’s home, where she passed peacefully at 90. “Back...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in Tennessee.
wmot.org
Republican hoping to represent heavily Democratic Nashville unusually reserved
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District....
WSMV
Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge to celebrate 62 years on Broadway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tootsies Orchid Lounge will hold a free star-studded concert on the outdoor Broadway stage on Tuesday to celebrate its 62nd birthday. Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, named after Hattie “Tootsie” Bess, has operated across the alley from the Ryman almost continuously since 1960. Over the years, Bess served famous customers such as Kris Kristofferson, Faron Young, and Willie Nelson when there were still up-and-coming artists. She was best known for her generosity toward struggling musicians.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Homecoming Features Two Honorees
NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University, established on Juneteenth in 1912, celebrates 110 years of educating Black students and 2022 Homecoming at the University will be unlike any other, and this year’s celebration will be one of the largest and most extraordinary ever. Highlighting the TSU homecoming activities...
wpln.org
Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee
Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
WSMV
21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
WSMV
Savannah Bananas coming to First Horizon Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to First Horizon Park on June 2, 2023. Individual tickets will go on sale in early April at https://thesavannahbananas.com. Group tickets for the June 2 game are...
wilsonpost.com
Let's go down to the Nashville Crayfish
Good news for folks worried about the plight of the Nashville Crayfish: biologists say it’s doing well and will soon be performing on the Grand Ole Opry. Actually, the Nashville Crayfish is not the name of a country music band (although wouldn’t it make a great one?) but rather a rare crustacean most us didn’t even know existed until it almost didn’t.
WSMV
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
WSMV
Eleven charged for 2021 blockade of Mount Juliet reproductive health clinic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Eleven people were charged Wednesday with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act after blocking an entrance to a clinic in Mount Juliet in July. The eleven individuals were charged after a federal indictment was unsealed. According to court documents, Chester Gallagher, 73,...
Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday Guides. VU Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars… The post Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
WSMV
Alex Friedmann sentenced for planting weapons in Nashville jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man found guilty of felony vandalism after planting weapons inside the Downtown Detention Center now knows how long he’ll stay behind bars. Alex Friedmann, 53, was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison by Judge Steve Dozier. It was a maximum sentence. WSMV4...
