ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Fans visit Ryman to celebrate life of Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fans continued to gather outside the Ryman Auditorium Wednesday following the death of country music star Loretta Lynn. The Ryman Auditorium was Country Music’s Palace. Loretta Lynn was its Queen. As a songwriter, she crafted a persona of a defiantly tough woman, a contrast to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

HBCU Love Between Cheerleader and Trombonist

A student at an HBCU gains so much from the experience. In addition to providing a plethora of options, it also forges an unending link in the chain of networking and pride in our nation’s Black History. At a Nashville HBCU Young Alumni Mixer in 2015, former Tennessee State...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hurricane Mills, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Portland, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Symphony Announces Performance with Soul Icon Gladys Knight

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight, best known as the “Empress of Soul” and leader of The Pips, has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. More info can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/gladysknight.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Black in Appalachia: Local Nonprofit Documents Rich History

NASHVILLE, TN — Much of Black history has been left out of American History courses, which has fooled the public into assuming the historic coal mining strikes in the Appalachian region—truly a workers’ movement against the oppression of the state-backed power structure—were an achievement of white men.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Hayley Hubbard

OCCUPATION: MOTHER, PODCAST HOST, CO-FOUNDER, MEANING FULL LIVING. “It takes a village.” This is especially true when it comes to parenting. In this phase of my life, I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that mom or dad “do it all” because that feels unattainable. Society tells us we can and should do it all. I think it’s important for them to see that there are plenty of people who play a role in their lives and who contribute to their happiness and well- being. I think it’s important to have a supportive network of people. And in turn, I also think it’s important to be part of a village and to help others.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fans pay respects to Loretta Lynn at her Humphreys Co. ranch

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Fans paid tribute to the country icon, Loretta Lynn, at her beloved Humphreys County ranch shortly after her family announced her death Tuesday morning. Some people left flowers; others took pictures outside the gate of Lynn’s home, where she passed peacefully at 90. “Back...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Peter Cooper
Person
Tommy Lee Jones
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Conway Twitty
wmot.org

Republican hoping to represent heavily Democratic Nashville unusually reserved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge to celebrate 62 years on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tootsies Orchid Lounge will hold a free star-studded concert on the outdoor Broadway stage on Tuesday to celebrate its 62nd birthday. Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, named after Hattie “Tootsie” Bess, has operated across the alley from the Ryman almost continuously since 1960. Over the years, Bess served famous customers such as Kris Kristofferson, Faron Young, and Willie Nelson when there were still up-and-coming artists. She was best known for her generosity toward struggling musicians.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Homecoming Features Two Honorees

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University, established on Juneteenth in 1912, celebrates 110 years of educating Black students and 2022 Homecoming at the University will be unlike any other, and this year’s celebration will be one of the largest and most extraordinary ever. Highlighting the TSU homecoming activities...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Hall#Academy Of Country Music#Sex And Love#The Associated Press
wpln.org

Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee

Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Savannah Bananas coming to First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to First Horizon Park on June 2, 2023. Individual tickets will go on sale in early April at https://thesavannahbananas.com. Group tickets for the June 2 game are...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Let's go down to the Nashville Crayfish

Good news for folks worried about the plight of the Nashville Crayfish: biologists say it’s doing well and will soon be performing on the Grand Ole Opry. Actually, the Nashville Crayfish is not the name of a country music band (although wouldn’t it make a great one?) but rather a rare crustacean most us didn’t even know existed until it almost didn’t.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSMV

Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Alex Friedmann sentenced for planting weapons in Nashville jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man found guilty of felony vandalism after planting weapons inside the Downtown Detention Center now knows how long he’ll stay behind bars. Alex Friedmann, 53, was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison by Judge Steve Dozier. It was a maximum sentence. WSMV4...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy