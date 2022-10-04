Democrats face Republican challengers for seats on Metuchen Borough Council in November election

Union County residents interested in helping voters at polling locations on Election Day this year still have time to apply to become poll workers. Poll workers will earn $300 for the day, starting at 5:15 a.m. through approximately 8:15, after the close of the polls. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Poll workers perform essential services on Election Day, by ensuring every eligible voter is afforded an opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

UNION COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO