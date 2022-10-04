Democrats face Republican challengers for seats on Metuchen Borough Council in November election

Read full article on original website
Democratic candidates for Hightstown Borough Council to run unopposed in November election
The two Democratic Party candidates for Hightstown Borough Council are running unopposed for the two, three-year terms in the upcoming November election. Joshua Jackson is seeking re-election, while Todd Frantz is a political newcomer. Jackson, who is a lifelong Hightstown Borough resident, works at The Peddie School golf course. Frantz...
Mary Ellen Rustum, witness to the ‘Battle of the Billionaires’ Senate race in 1951, dies
Mary Ellen Rustum, who served as executive assistant to industrialist Charles W. Engelhard, Jr. in the 1950s and 1960s, died on September 29. She was 89, and forever proud of her chance to meet Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. Engelhard, who was apparently the inspiration for the...
Residents support Kanter for reelection for Princeton Public Schools’ Board of Education
We are writing in support of Susan Kanter, who is running for reelection to the Princeton Public Schools’ Board of Education (BOE). Having served alongside Susan on several local boards, we know her to be a deeply conscientious and community-oriented team player. Susan is a great asset to the...
Mary Pat Angelini appointed by county commissioners to college board
Brookdale Community College administrators have announced Mary Pat Angelini’s appointment by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners to serve on the Board of Trustees through August 2026. Angelini was officially sworn in during the board’s Sept. 28 meeting. Brookdale Community College is the county college of Monmouth County....
Democratic Congressional Candidate Has Fundraiser on LBI Thursday
Tim Alexander, the Democratic candidate for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, which, due to redistricting will now represent all of Southern Ocean County in The SandPaper’s coverage area come 2023, is a busy man. He will hold a wine and cheese party fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
Somerset County Democrats Select New Vice-Chair
Somerset County Democratic Chair Peg Schaffer announced Tuesday that she had selected Joseph DeMarco, a longtime party leader, and former Bernardsville councilman, to serve as interim Vice Chair of the party. Chairwoman Schaffer’s pick was approved unanimously by the Somerset County Democratic Executive Committee on Wednesday, September 28th. DeMarco replaces Zenon Christodoulou who resigned from the position to accept Governor Phil Murphy’s nomination to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.
Red Bank voters deciding change of government ballot question
RED BANK — Voting has begun on a public ballot question that will, if approved by voters, change the form of municipal government in Red Bank. Election Day is Nov. 8, but mail-in ballots are being filled out and returned now and in-person early voting between Oct. 29 and Nov. 6 will precede in-person voting on the first Tuesday in November.
NJ accuses 5 towns of violating law regarding same-sex marriage
TRENTON – Five municipalities were issued violation notices by the state for having marriage licensing information on their websites that limits the availability of licenses to opposite-gender couples and excludes applicants with a nonbinary gender identity. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Thursday that the Division on Civil Rights launched...
East Windsor Township mayor to address recent economic achievements at Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce
East Windsor Township Mayor Janice S. Mironov will be the featured speaker at the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce’s economic development breakfast. Mironov will outline the township’s most recent economic achievements at the breakfast, which starts at 8 a.m. and will be held at the Holiday Inn, East Windsor at 399 Monmouth St. on Oct. 12.
Monroe Township approves enforcement of state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe
MONROE – Monroe Township police officers will now be able to enforce state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe, an adult community, following the adoption of an ordinance amending township code. Council President Miriam Cohen, Council Vice President Terence Van Dzura, Ward 1 Councilwoman Elizabeth Schneider, Ward 2 Councilwoman...
Princeton Planning Board: Community Visioning Survey crucial step in Princeton’s future
Creating a municipal master plan is a data-informed process by which a community outlines its goals for growth. For the Planning Board, its Master Plan Subcommittee, and the resident-led Master Plan Steering Committee, a very important data point is Princeton’s vision for its future as articulated by those of us who live here.
Sockol, Pfleger made contributions to their communities
Two area residents, each of whom compiled a significant record of service to his community, have passed away. Timothy R. Pfleger, 32, of Holmdel, who was the current chief of the Keyport Fire Department, died on Sept. 30, according to an obituary posted online by the Holmdel Funeral Home. Michael...
Trenton Water Works Director: Drinking water is safe despite officials call for takeover
Officials from across Mercer County have called on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s direct oversight of Trenton Water Works after what officials are calling “years of failure to comply with safe drinking water obligations.”. The call follows a letter sent by the New Jersey Department of...
New Jersey school district only promotes workers with Italian last names, employee claims in lawsuit
A 27-year employee of a school district in Passaic County has filed a lawsuit against his employers, alleging they passed him over for promotions several times over the past decade because he’s not Italian. Brian Taylor, a custodial and grounds worker, claims in court papers his performance evaluations at...
Apply to be a poll worker, earn $300 for work on Election Day
Union County residents interested in helping voters at polling locations on Election Day this year still have time to apply to become poll workers. Poll workers will earn $300 for the day, starting at 5:15 a.m. through approximately 8:15, after the close of the polls. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Poll workers perform essential services on Election Day, by ensuring every eligible voter is afforded an opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote.
Eatontown officials seek to ban garbage from being dumped at local parks
EATONTOWN – The members of the Borough Council are taking action to prohibit solid waste that is generated at outside sources from being disposed at Eatontown’s parks, playgrounds and parking lots. During a meeting on Sept. 28, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, prohibit individuals...
Tri-Town News On Campus, Oct. 5
Seton Hall University, South Orange, has announced that the following students qualified for the Spring 2022 dean’s list: Thomas Fee of Howell, Allison Wrubel of Howell, Aliya Morgan of Howell, Emiliya Sarnov of Howell, Liam Crow of Howell, Alexa Parisi of Howell, Bailey Keenan of Jackson, Elyse Whary of Jackson, Lauren Jagodzinski of Jackson, Peter Colon of Jackson, Jenna DePietro of Jackson, Julie Myhal of Jackson, Zander Farrell of Jackson, Marianna Iliadis of Jackson and Kyle Courtney of Jackson.
In Asbury Park Hospitality Business Owner Has a Vision
Frank Cretella, the owner of a hospitality business, has purchased an Asbury Park liquor license he would like to activate at the heating plant at the south end of the Asbury Park boardwalk. By CAROL GORGA WILLIAMS. Frank Cretella is no stranger to Asbury Park. He is no stranger to...
Middletown officials adopt bond ordinances for improvements, equipment
MIDDLETOWN — The members of the Township Committee in Middletown have adopted a bond ordinance that provides an appropriation of $3.47 million for capital improvements in the township. The ordinance, which was unanimously adopted by committee members during a workshop meeting on Oct. 3, authorizes the issuance of $3.29...
News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 5
Township Committee members in Freehold Township recently voted to enter into a shared services agreement with Monmouth County to provide tax map conversion and maintenance services through the iTax Map/Collaboration Center System. According to a resolution, the intent of the digital tax map shared services program is to reduce municipal...
