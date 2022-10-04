Read full article on original website
5 takeaways from the report on abuse in the National Women's Soccer League
A new investigative report details sexual misconduct and verbal abuse by coaches in the league – and a lack of action by those in charge to address problems, despite years of players' complaints.
Thorns owner Paulson steps away after damning abuse report
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself from a decision-making role with the National Women’s Soccer League club until the findings are released from an ongoing investigation into numerous scandals around the league. Paulson, who is also the owner of Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers, announced his decision in a statement Tuesday, one day after the release of the findings of a disturbing independent investigation into the NWSL’s abuse scandals commissioned by U.S. Soccer. A concurrent investigation is still being conducted jointly by the league and the players’ union, and Paulson plans to step away...
ESPN
USWNT's Alex Morgan talks NWSL, Mana Shim, Paul Riley
Monday saw the release of the independent investigation commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation and conducted by former U.S. deputy attorney general Sally Yates, which chronicled the extent to which abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) was overlooked and ignored "systemically" by executives, coaches and club owners.
Gavin Wilkinson, Mike Golub fired by Portland Thorns, Timbers in wake of U.S. Soccer report
Gavin Wilkinson, longtime general manager and president of soccer for the Portland Timbers and Thorns, and longtime president of business Mike Golub were fired Wednesday, two days after the U.S. Soccer Federation revealed damaging details of a yearlong investigation into alleged misconduct and abuses across the National Women’s Soccer League.
Soccer-England women to join U.S. in show of support for NWSL players
Oct 6 (Reuters) - England and the United States will come together to show their support for the victims of the abuse scandal that has rocked the U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) when the countries meet in a friendly on Friday, Lionesses forward Beth Mead said.
Portland, Chicago owners step away after NWSL abuse report; USWNT player calls out execs
Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler temporarily stepped aside from decision-making duties at their clubs.
Ex-Cal Star Alex Morgan Interviewed Extensively for ESPN Soccer Documentary
Morgan, winner of this year's NWSL Golden Boot award, played a role in uncovering abuses in the NWSL cited in the investigation released this week
US players ‘horrified’ by report of abuse in women’s soccer
As the United States was preparing for its game Friday against England at Wembley Stadium, players were trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer. “We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry,” said defender...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Bill Oram on Merritt Paulson, the U.S. Soccer investigation and the future
It’s been one of the most remarkable weeks in Portland Timbers and Thorns history and it’s not yet Friday. On the latest episode of Soccer Made in Portland, Ryan chats with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s sports columnist, Bill Oram. They addressed the U.S. Soccer investigation, the fallout and where...
Report reveals alarming allegations of widespread abuse in women's soccer
An independent investigation has found systemic abuse and misconduct within women’s professional soccer in the United States. The report was based on more than 200 interviews and alleges the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) under the US Soccer Federation (USSF) failed to provide a safe environment for players. CNN’s Lucy Kafanov reports.
‘It’s sad women’s sport has these issues’, says Bronze after hailing NWSL players for calling out systemic abuse
LUCY BRONZE says she is saddened by “horrible” cases and allegations of abuse within women’s football and other sports. The England ace joined Rachel Daly in supporting players affected by emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the women’s top flight in the USA. The Lionesses duo,...
Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson responds to U.S. Soccer report: ‘The darkest day I have experienced’
Facing mounting public pressure following the release of U.S. Soccer’s investigation into widespread misconduct and abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League, Portland Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday that he would remove himself and executives Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub from all Thorns-related decision making effective immediately.
theScore
Portland fires two executives named in U.S. soccer abuse report
Los Angeles, Oct 5, 2022 (AFP) - The Portland Timbers and Thorns on Wednesday sacked two executives named in the devastating report which detailed systemic abuse in US women's soccer. In a statement, Portland said president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business operations Mike Golub had both been...
ESPN
NWSL's Merritt Mathias reflects on Riley abuse
Merritt Mathias was drafted by FC Kansas City in 2013, the inaugural season of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The former Texas A&M defender went on to win a title with KC in 2014. She was traded to the Seattle Reign the following season, and she helped lead the team to a 2015 NWSL Shield. Then, in 2018, former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley convinced Mathias to join his club. For Mathias, now 32, who had known Riley since the start of her professional career, the trade offer to join the Courage seemed like the perfect opportunity to take her game to the next level. That year, the defender recorded an assist in the championship game as the Courage won the title.
ESPN
NWSL abuse allegations, as they happened: Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit timelines, day by day
In its decade of existence, the National Women's Soccer League has been rocked by widespread allegations of emotional, verbal and sexual abuse. The E60 documentary "Truth Be Told," which is now available to watch on ESPN+, chronicles some of the most serious allegations of abuse in the NWSL, with a closer look at two of the most notable, involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley and former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Portland Thorns situation
A day after a bombshell report on rampant sexual abuse and abuses of power in the National Women’s Soccer League, as well as an astounding number of team executives and owners looking the other way or siding with the abusers, fans of the Portland Thorns have said that they’ve had enough of team ownership and would like them to sell.
US News and World Report
Soccer-U.S. Players 'Angry, Exhausted' After Report on Abuse, Says Rapinoe
(Reuters) -Megan Rapinoe said on Thursday she and her fellow U.S. women's national team members are angry and exhausted in the wake of a scathing report into allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The independent investigation released on Monday revealed player abuse within...
FOX Sports
U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team
On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
