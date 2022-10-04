Read full article on original website
Morning Milestone: Rob And Colleen Welcher
We are celebrating a big anniversary today, so for Rob and Colleen from all of us on Living Oklahoma, happy wedding anniversary you too. Share your Milestones, just send it to our email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and put Morning Milestones in the subject line.
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is dead after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Police say this happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Wilshire. Right now, police are interviewing witnesses. So far, they don't have a description of the shooter. Stay with FOX...
Traffic advisories for OU/Texas gameday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ongoing road construction projects happening throughout the state may affect travel for football fans headed to Dallas this Saturday to watch the Red River Showdown. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a list of interstates, major highways and turnpikes with construction projects that will impact...
Gov. Stitt makes bet with Gov. Abbott over OU winning 2022's Red River Rivalry
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A bet has been wagered between Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for this year's Red River Rivalry. Stitt tweeted that since he has been governor, OU hasn't lost a game in the Red River Showdown. So this year, he bet some Oklahoma Certified Steaks on the fact that OU would win this years rivalry game.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers head to Florida to help with hurricane relief
OKARCHE, Okla. (KOKH) — Two dozen volunteers with the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief left on Friday from the Disaster Relief (DR) Team Center in Okarche to head to Florida to help with relief in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Volunteer teams from across Oklahoma are serving as part of...
Inter-Tribal Council condemns Oklahoma's anti-CRT law
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is asking the State of Oklahoma to repeal its law banning critical race theory in schools. House Bill 1775 has been fiercely controversial ever since it was signed into law in 2021. Representatives from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), and Seminole tribes are the latest groups to condemn it.
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
Oklahoma drought expected to continue as relief money heads to farmers, ranchers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across the state of Oklahoma, the grass is dry and ponds are low. During the entire month of September, we saw less than an inch of average rainfall across the state. It's usually three times that. “You know, this drought has gone on now for...
OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
