Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s first start with the Miami Dolphins began with a big hit on his first snap. The veteran quarterback’s shaky reaction on the field was enough to get him pulled for the day because of newly revised concussion protocols. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, left the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after he was popped in the chest by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety on Miami’s first offensive play. And then Bridgewater was examined for an elbow injury and also evaluated for a concussion.
49ers DE Nick Bosa leaves game vs. Panthers with groin injury
After playing just two games in 2020, Bosa didn't miss a game in 2021, playing all 17 regular-season contests. Losing Bosa for an extended time would be a big-time hit to the 49ers' defense. Bosa entered the week leading the NFL in sacks (six), quarterback hits (16), quarterback pressures (30), and quarterback pressure rate (26%).
Bucs And Brady Not Satisfied But Will Take The Win
TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady hadn’t lost three games in a row since 2002 when he was the quarterback for the New England Patriots and he wasn’t going to let that happen against the Falcons. Brady threw for 351 yards and one touchdown in a 21-15
Seahawks Rashaad Penny in tears, on crutches with walking boot after another major injury
He’d just gotten back from knee reconstruction, missing half his first four seasons to be Seattle’s lead back. Ken Walker next up
