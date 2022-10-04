SAN DIEGO -- The Giants will need a win on the final day of the regular season to finish at .500. They came to San Diego needing just one win to reach 81 for the year, but the first two nights have been ugly for the lineup. A night after they were no-hit into the fifth and shut out into the ninth, the Giants managed just four hits. They lost 6-2 to a Padres team that clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, falling to 80-81.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO