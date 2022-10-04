ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Daily Evergreen

The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’

Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mariners Wild Card games schedule released

After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
Washington Sports
Sporting News

MLB playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for AL and NL games

The 2022 MLB playoffs are set, and they feature some unfamiliar faces along with teams in surprising places. The AL wild card will see the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays traveling to play the Cleveland Guardians. In the NL, the Cardinals are hosting the Phillies while the Mets welcome the Padres.
MLB
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Colts vs. Broncos in Week 5

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 5 features a battle between two teams attempting not to fall too far behind in the standings despite some early season struggles. Both the Colts and the Broncos were expected to be playoff contenders entering the 2022 NFL season. The Colts were viewed as the best team in the weak AFC South while Russell Wilson was supposed to vault the Broncos into playoff consideration once again.
FOX Sports

Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ fandom at an all-time high ahead of playoff appearance

With the Mariners celebrating their first playoff appearance in 21 years, former catcher Dan Wilson hoisted the team flag upon the Space Needle for all to see on Thursday morning. “The extra hype, the extra emotion behind this time of year just makes it all that much better,” Wilson said...
KUOW

Inside the Mariners' locker room: 'It's just so, so wet'

Lookout Landing's Kate Preusser joins Soundside to share her experience in the locker room after the Mariners beat the A's to secure their spot in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years. You couldn't have scripted it any better: Bottom of the ninth, two outs, full count, and...
numberfire.com

Mariners starting Abraham Toro in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to left field and Sam Haggerty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a calf ailment. numberFire's models project Toro to score 8.1...
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants' bats go quiet in loss to Padres

SAN DIEGO -- The Giants will need a win on the final day of the regular season to finish at .500. They came to San Diego needing just one win to reach 81 for the year, but the first two nights have been ugly for the lineup. A night after they were no-hit into the fifth and shut out into the ninth, the Giants managed just four hits. They lost 6-2 to a Padres team that clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, falling to 80-81.
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022

Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
