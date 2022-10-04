Read full article on original website
Daily Evergreen
The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’
Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
Mariners Wild Card games schedule released
After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
NBC San Diego
Shut Out: Here's Why Padres Have No Home Games for Wildcard-Round Playoffs
For local supporters of the San Diego Padres hyped by news of the Friars securing a playoff berth, there's a tinge of disappointment as well. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Wins 116 Games
The Chicago Cubs won 116 games on this day in 1906, and Will Clark went 4-for-4 in the 1989 NLCS.
Sporting News
MLB playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for AL and NL games
The 2022 MLB playoffs are set, and they feature some unfamiliar faces along with teams in surprising places. The AL wild card will see the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays traveling to play the Cleveland Guardians. In the NL, the Cardinals are hosting the Phillies while the Mets welcome the Padres.
MLB・
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Colts vs. Broncos in Week 5
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 5 features a battle between two teams attempting not to fall too far behind in the standings despite some early season struggles. Both the Colts and the Broncos were expected to be playoff contenders entering the 2022 NFL season. The Colts were viewed as the best team in the weak AFC South while Russell Wilson was supposed to vault the Broncos into playoff consideration once again.
FOX Sports
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
Next White Sox Manager Odds: Bruce Bochy early favorite
A presumptive future Hall of Fame member could replace a current one as the next manager of the Chicago White
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Yankees call up former SF Giants prospect who was part of Evan Longoria trade
The Yankees called up former SF Giants prospect Matt Krook on Tuesday. Krook was traded by the Giants to acquire Evan Longoria back in 2017.
Sporting News
Four Yadier Molina stories you need to know about the future Hall of Famer
Yadier Molina made his major league debut on June 3, 2004, as a fresh-faced 21-year-old catcher from Puerto Rico, and he spent 19 unforgettable seasons in the majors earning a reputation as one of the best catchers in baseball history. His spot in Cooperstown, as a Hall of Famer, is...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
Column: Yu Darvish, like Kevin Brown in 1998, gives underdog Padres a shot in Game 1
Darvish is tough for hitters to gauge, not just because of stuff but variety
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ fandom at an all-time high ahead of playoff appearance
With the Mariners celebrating their first playoff appearance in 21 years, former catcher Dan Wilson hoisted the team flag upon the Space Needle for all to see on Thursday morning. “The extra hype, the extra emotion behind this time of year just makes it all that much better,” Wilson said...
KUOW
Inside the Mariners' locker room: 'It's just so, so wet'
Lookout Landing's Kate Preusser joins Soundside to share her experience in the locker room after the Mariners beat the A's to secure their spot in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years. You couldn't have scripted it any better: Bottom of the ninth, two outs, full count, and...
numberfire.com
Mariners starting Abraham Toro in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to left field and Sam Haggerty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a calf ailment. numberFire's models project Toro to score 8.1...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants' bats go quiet in loss to Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants will need a win on the final day of the regular season to finish at .500. They came to San Diego needing just one win to reach 81 for the year, but the first two nights have been ugly for the lineup. A night after they were no-hit into the fifth and shut out into the ninth, the Giants managed just four hits. They lost 6-2 to a Padres team that clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, falling to 80-81.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022
Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
'I'm living my dream:' Mariners CEO enjoying this year's playoff run
SEATTLE — Perhaps no one is experiencing more joy in watching the 2022 Seattle Mariners than CEO John Stanton. "I'm awesome," he told KING 5's Jake Whittenberg. "I mean, how can life possibly be any better after Friday night?" Cal Raleigh hit a walk-off home run in the bottom...
