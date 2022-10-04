Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and More Respond to Kanye West’s Removed Tweet: “Your Words Hurt and Incite Violence”
Sarah Silverman, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Rapaport are among those in Hollywood and the larger entertainment and media industry responding to a recent tweet from Kanye West repeatedly labeled antisemitic by the American Defamation League and others. In a tweet featuring West’s now-removed Twitter statement, which he posted Saturday night, Curtis told the rapper that his “words hurt and incite violence.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West Tweet Taken Down for Violating Twitter RulesInstagram Restricts Kanye West's Account and Deletes Content for Violating PoliciesAnalyzing the Kardashians: How Psychotherapist and Media Theorist MJ Corey Views Their Cultural Sway “The holiest day...
Did Kim Kardashian Get Nominated for an Emmy? She Had Plans to Attend With Pete Davidson
No matter how you feel about Kim Kardashian and the Kar-Jenner family, the socialite family is not only pop culture royalty, but a huge part of the reality TV world. The family has successfully been able to make lemons out of lemonade and continues to reign as the most influential family in the TV genre.
