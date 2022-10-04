Read full article on original website
7 Health IT Industry Outlook Report Trends to Watch in 2022
– As COVID-19 accelerated demand for more advanced digital health and patient engagement technologies, hospital and health system IT departments shouldered these expectations – rolling out new capabilities in record time, while still balancing daily operational support responsibilities. Now, IT staff burnout has escalated into major career jumps, with many hospital IT departments struggling to fill talent gaps from high turnover.
4 Factors Driving Healthcare Transformation in 2022 to Watch
As the healthcare industry becomes more interconnected in response to a wide range of economic and societal factors, the landscape is changing for all parties involved, including payers, providers, and patients. In a dynamic time for the industry, here are four of the main factors driving the changes and what...
Imaging Strategy and Digital Mastery in Healthcare IT
How you handle imaging says a lot about your organization’s digital maturity. The ongoing digitalization of industry continues to disrupt business and service models in every sector. Even though U.S. healthcare has traditionally lagged behind other fields in technological adaptation, there has still been a broad and tremendous shift in how healthcare functions, which is driven by IT infrastructure.
Enzee Health Nabs $1.5M for Cloud-Based Compliance Management Platform
– Enzee Health, formerly ZapIT! Medical is announcing it has secured $1.5M in seed financing, led by Rev1 Ventures with participation from Tamarind Hill, Harbor Street Ventures, M7 NEO, Redgrave Investments, Service Provider Capital and others. – Enzee empowers hospital personnel to easily perform and track required quality testing within...
Healthcare Data Lake: The Key to Operating a Data Informed Organization
Two decades ago, business priorities within a healthcare organization were largely driven by a select few executive visionaries. Today, the most successful healthcare organizations are using data to validate ideas and further refine them through advanced studies and predictive models. The data-informed healthcare organization has come of age through recent...
PurpleLab Secures $40M for No-Code Healthcare Analytics Platform
– PurpleLab, Inc. raises $40M in Series B funding led by Primus Capital, which joins existing investor Edison Partners. – Founded in 2017, PurpleLab has a strong pedigree in proprietary methodologies for data organization, cleansing, management, and governance to solve key challenges across the healthcare industry. No code needed to...
Biometrics as the Next Frontier of Authentication in Healthcare
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more healthcare consumers than ever before have begun to engage digitally with their healthcare providers rather than seek in-person treatment and care options. A survey recently released by software company Redpoint Global found that 65 percent of consumers reported using telehealth during the pandemic, with 34 percent of those respondents indicating they will continue to do so as the pandemic winds down.
Edifecs Launches Solution to Automate Prior Authorization at the Point of Care
– The full automation of prior authorization at the point of care leads to improved member experiences, enhanced outcomes, ongoing compliance, and reduced administrative burden. Edifecs’ automated prior authorization solution integrates with electronic health records (EHR) and leverages artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and industry standards such as FHIR to instantly deliver authorization.
Report: 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20
– KLAS asked 16 prominent members of the healthcare community with broad HIT expertise to read 42 KLAS reports on emerging technology and rate their perception of the solutions based on their potential to impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare: to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve the patient experience, and improve the clinician experience.
Report: How Cyberattacks Hurts Patient Care and Mortality Rates
– Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, and Ponemon Institute, a top IT security research organization, today released the results of a new study on the effect of cybersecurity in healthcare. – The report, “Cyber Insecurity in Healthcare: The Cost and Impact on Patient Safety and Care,” found...
Cost Transparency Ecosystem in Healthcare
Cost transparency is a driving force in the American market. Whether consumers are looking to purchase a latte, a plane ticket, or surgery, they increasingly expect to pay an “out-the-door” price– something that includes all labor and materials as well as the finished product or service. When polled, 66% of Americans indicated that they would shop for care if prices were publicly disclosed. And in pursuit of competitively and transparently priced services, some patients attempt to shop locally; more and more, however, consumers flock to medical tourism– a practice that is quickly rebounding to its pre-pandemic popularity.
AWS Distributes $14M to 90 Organizations Through Health Equity Initiative
– Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it has awarded $14 million in cloud services and technical expertise to help nearly 90 organizations around the world, ranging from startups and nonprofits to large enterprises, to address health equity challenges through the Health Equity Initiative. – AWS also introduced a new...
How Health Systems Can Set A Robust Governance Strategy Over Clinical Taxonomy
Having a structured clinical taxonomy system in place is key to ensuring healthcare consumers are successfully finding care in the way they’re actually seeking it. The patient experience is enhanced when patients are able to find the right doctor and the right location for their individual health needs. By...
It’s Time to Give Patients “Admin Access” to Manage Their Healthcare
While the entire healthcare industry is inching toward giving people more autonomy to manage their care, we can’t seem to hand over the keys just yet. The latest KLAS data on patient preferences shows that most individuals interacting with the healthcare system want greater control, especially over their care visits. That’s because the capabilities patients value most—including appointment scheduling, prescription refill requests, and bill payments—aren’t always convenient (i.e., digital) or easy to self-manage.
BrightInsight & bioMérieux Partner to Develop Clinical Digital Solution for Diagnostics
– BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions and bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announced today a partnership to develop and bring to market a Clinical Digital Solution for diagnostics enabling clinical decision support for disease areas across their diagnostic tests.
XpertDox Secures $1.5M to Automate Medical Coding Process
– Today, XpertDox, LLC., a Birmingham, AL-based revenue cycle company specializing in autonomous medical coding powered by artificial intelligence raises $1.5M from TN3, LLC, an Arizona based Private Equity Capital firm. – XpertDox’s XpertCoding solution harnesses the power of artificial intelligence in order to autonomously code medical claims faster, more...
Report: The State and Science of Value-Based Care
– Providers believe 96% of payment is now value-based in some capacity, and 58% believe their EHR vendor won’t be able to support the data strategies required to thrive under value-based care, according to a new study conducted by Morning Consult and Innovaccer. – The 37-page national research study...
BrightInsight Adds Xealth, Woebot Health and Claritas Rx to the BrightInsight Ecosystem
– BrightInsight, Inc., a global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, recently announced the expansion of its recently launched BrightInsight Ecosystem, a network of the world’s leading healthcare and technology companies collaborating to solve healthcare’s biggest challenges to drive digital innovation, adoption and engagement. –...
LifePoint Health and Google Cloud Announce Multi-Year Partnership
– LifePoint Health and Google Cloud announced a multi-year partnership aimed at using Google Cloud’s Healthcare Data Engine to transform healthcare delivery in communities across the U.S. – The Healthcare Data Engine aggregates and organizes data from multiple sources, and for LifePoint, will be used by a patient’s healthcare...
Top Job Stressors for Pharmacist and Prescribers, Exacerbated by Incomplete Patient Data
– Survey data released by Surescripts, a health information network, showed that two-thirds (65%) of specialty prescribers and almost three-quarters (73%) of specialty pharmacists agree that the leading cause of delays in getting patients started on their specialty medications is due to issues often caused by outdated processes and paperwork required for prior authorization.
