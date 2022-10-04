Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Possible isolated storms Sunday in AZ
PHOENIX — Isolated showers across the valley Saturday evening brought gusty winds, moderate downpours and lightning. The storm system that's brought storms across Arizona this week is slowly moving east and will keep storm chances around through Sunday evening. We'll see the best chance for scattered storms in eastern...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms take the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Periodic thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week as a low pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border. While rainfall chances and coverage may vary more significantly on a daily basis, gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will be far more common. Otherwise, temperatures will remain within a few degrees of normal through next week.
iheart.com
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
October has already brought along some wild weather for Arizona. An EF-1 tornado touched down north of Williams to start the month off. Then the state was hit by a massive storm that brought along rain, strong wind, and dust. And now one city has already received some snow, according to 12 News.
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
theprescotttimes.com
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday
Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday.
Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley
The First Alert Weather Team tracked a haboob as it moved through the Coachella Valley. First Alert Chief Meteorologist brings you behind the scenes with an update in the video below. Watch News Channel 3 live for continuing updates: To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports The post Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
AZFamily
Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
12news.com
It fell below freezing in Flagstaff and it's only October
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may still be hovering around the century mark in the Valley, but our brothers and sisters in northern Arizona got an early winter preview this week. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning announcing the temperature officially dropped below freezing for the first time this season.
AZFamily
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
KOLD-TV
Police surround South Tucson home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have blocked off an area outside of a South Tucson home late Tuesday, Oct. 4. The scene is close to the intersection of 30th Street and 11th Avenue. At least nine vehicles from the South Tucson police and fire departments are there. KOLD...
thestandardnewspaper.online
50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
ABC 15 News
Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese
PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu. A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.
knau.org
Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
fox10phoenix.com
USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family
ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
MSNBC
Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers find 68 pounds of fentanyl inside fuel tank during I-8 traffic stop
YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona troopers discovered 68 pounds of suspected fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near Yuma earlier this week. Authorities had pulled a sedan over on I-8 at milepost 15 on Oct. 5. A search of the car revealed 52 pounds of pills and 16 pounds of what appeared to be fentanyl powder hidden in the car's fuel tank.
