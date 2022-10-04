A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.

