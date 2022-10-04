Read full article on original website
Springfield residents and businesses eligible for energy assessment
The city of Springfield is on a mission to lessen its carbon footprint while also saving its residents money on energy costs.
Northampton residents petition for reparations commission
A group of Northampton residents are asking the mayor to establish a commission that would examine the history of racism in the city and make recommendations for any reparations it finds necessary. Reparations, in this case, would not entail cash payments to Black residents, a leading member of the group...
Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
Springfield envisions acquisition of former Friendly’s property
SPRINGFIELD – The former Friendly’s restaurant on 65 Sumner Ave. was acquired by private investors for $600,000 in 2020 after years in dormancy. City leadership now envisions acquiring the property in a plan to potentially reutilize the space and fortify additional Sumner Avenue Elementary School parking. Superintendent Daniel...
Northampton council votes $500k to preserve St. John Cantius Church
NORTHAMPTON — The City Council approved Thursday a grant of $500,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to save St. John Cantius Church from demolition. With the $500,000, church owner O’Connell Development Group of Holyoke promises to repair the 109-year-old church’s slate roof and brick exterior, part of a $4.6 million rehab project on the neighborhood landmark. O’Connell says it wants to convert the 6,200-square-foot St. John Cantius at 10 Hawley St. into 10 market-rate apartments.
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
Resources for Massachusetts households that may struggle with home heating costs
22News provides resources for households that may struggle to keep up with the price surge.
What time is trick-or-treating in my Massachusetts town?
Monsters, princesses and lions will soon be ringing doorbells in hopes of scoring large piles of candy. Some cities and towns in Massachusetts have suggested trick-or-treating hours. See below for the full list. Adams: Oct. 31 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Amesbury: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Andover: Oct. 31 from...
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
Advocates urge Massachusetts legislators to pass legislation “critical to the disability community”
Estate recovery and housing policy provisions important to the disability community have been left in limbo and will have to be re-filed if the state economic development bill to which they are attached is held in conference committee for the remainder of the legislative session, advocates said. During a Wednesday...
Belen, Salvadoran-American bakery, plans to open permanent Worcester spot
Worcester baker Zaida Melendez is planning to open a permanent location on Park Avenue in the coming months. Melendez was approved by the city’s License Commission on Thursday morning to open her bakery, Belen, at 385 Park Ave. Melendez said she plans to serve a combination of traditional Salvadoran pastries and typical American desserts.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Greenfield police chief downgraded to ‘conditionally recertified’ by state
The state agency tasked with certifying police officers in Massachusetts has notified Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh that newly received information has changed his status from recertified to “conditionally recertified.”. In a letter dated October 4 addressed to Haigh from the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, the...
Springfield home healthcare agency falsely billed MassHealth
Attorney General Maura Healy announced that her office has reached a $430,000 settlement with a Springfield home care company and its CEO.
