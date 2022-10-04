ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Springfield, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield envisions acquisition of former Friendly’s property

SPRINGFIELD – The former Friendly’s restaurant on 65 Sumner Ave. was acquired by private investors for $600,000 in 2020 after years in dormancy. City leadership now envisions acquiring the property in a plan to potentially reutilize the space and fortify additional Sumner Avenue Elementary School parking. Superintendent Daniel...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Northampton council votes $500k to preserve St. John Cantius Church

NORTHAMPTON — The City Council approved Thursday a grant of $500,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to save St. John Cantius Church from demolition. With the $500,000, church owner O’Connell Development Group of Holyoke promises to repair the 109-year-old church’s slate roof and brick exterior, part of a $4.6 million rehab project on the neighborhood landmark. O’Connell says it wants to convert the 6,200-square-foot St. John Cantius at 10 Hawley St. into 10 market-rate apartments.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#The Flex Squad#Law Department#The City Council
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
WSBS

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy