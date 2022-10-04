Read full article on original website
Podcast: Our Great Resignation | Emily Erickson
Emily Erickson grew up on a small, diversified livestock and crop farm near Dundee, MN. Her parents bought their farm in the early ’80’s, right as the farm crisis hit. Her dad raised pigs outdoors, a farrow to finish operation of about 100 sows at the time, and also farmed corn, soybeans and usually oats, for bedding. Emily graduated from South Dakota State University with a B.S. in Animal Science. She was fortunate to fall into an animal welfare role for a production system right at the start of the industry reacting to activists and welfare videos. Emily spent 13 years internally auditing and monitoring the welfare of a 53,000 sow system. She has sat on the committees for National Pork Board and Minnesota Pork and is currently still engaged on the Common Swine Industry Audit Task Force, which she has been a part of since the CSIA’s inception. Emily is currently the Head of Human Resources for Wakefield Pork and lives in Jackson, MN with her two kiddos, August and Hazel, who keep her on her toes! They enjoy spending time outdoors, going to her parent’s home farm to ride/drive Grampa’s Kubota and spending time with family.
Hog Market Podcast with Mike Minor: What happened to the hog market?
It has been a rough 2 weeks in the hog market. Listen in to hear what Luke Wells and Mike Minor are focusing on this week.
Podcast: Dr. Phillip Miller: What can this ingredient database and modeling software do for you?
For years we have used ingredient databases such as the NRC to estimate nutrient levels for formulating diets for our pigs, but what if I told you that there is another database out there with recently updated values that also has some modeling capabilities? In this episode with Dr. Phillip Miller, we talk about a database he and his colleagues have been working on, the National Animal Nutrition Program, that has new ingredient composition information and many other capabilities that can help nutritionists, production managers, feed mill managers, and many other employees in the swine industry.
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
