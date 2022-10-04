Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Creativity helps Lincoln company remove Pershing mural
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Removing the Pershing mural was a lengthy process. As we found out, it took some creative thinking to make sure all the mosaics are put back in order again. We talked with Adam Helmerichs, who is the owner of Diamond Concrete Cutting in Lincoln. He says...
klkntv.com
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
klin.com
Lancaster County Issued Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning to southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins spoke with KLIN News and said that although it’s early in the fall season, freezing temperatures are not unusual. “It’s dead-on normal,” said Dawkins. “October 7th...
Renters say Omaha is not an affordable city anymore
"You come into the midwest because you would believe the midwest is a lot cheaper than other regions in the country but I really feel like price is getting inflated now."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are a few events you can check out in Lincoln this weekend. The Parade of Homes offers potential home buyers a great opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders. The Fall Parade of Homes began Sunday, October 2 and will run through Sunday, October 9. The homes will be open 6-8pm during the week and 1-6pm Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for a full listing of homes.
klin.com
LWS Urges Action Against Freezing Pipes
With Lancaster county receiving a freeze warning, Lincoln Water System is urging the public to take necessary steps to protect pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can result in costly damage and high bills for homeowners. According to Lincoln Water System, the most common problems residents face are lawn irrigation systems...
klkntv.com
Malfunctioning scooter causes $60,000 in damage to Lincoln garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A malfunctioned scooter caused a blaze at a detached garage near 16th and Rose Streets on Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 5:50 p.m. Everyone had evacuated the house before crews arrived,...
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
RELATED PEOPLE
KETV.com
Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
KETV.com
Omaha small business owner bringing truckload of supplies to Florida
OMAHA, Neb. — The wheels are in motion for Amos Foresta's 1,500-mile trip to Fort Myers, Florida. "I have all the tools, I have all the equipment, I have the knowledge," said Foresta, who owns Omaha Yards. "I don't know if we can make a big dent. But three guys who work real hard, I think that we can make a difference."
WOWT
6 News expands local programming with First at 3 newscast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT has added a one-hour newscast: First at 3 airs at 3 p.m. weekdays. The newscast, which debuted Monday, is anchored by former 6 News Daybreak anchor Dave Zawilinski, joined by Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with weather reporting from Meteorologist David Koeller. The full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
macaronikid.com
10 Free Events in October 2022
Fall is here. I love October-it is such a wonderful time to be outside. Lincoln has so many activities and events and many are FREE, including all of the events listed below. Use your extra money you save on going to events and buy more candy for Halloween! Enjoy this wonderful time of year.
WOWT
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Furever Animal Shelter has received a constant increase of stray animals in the past month. They picked up 16 last week and only four of those animals have been claimed. Martha Bang, the shelter’s president, tells us this is unusual and a bad sign. “If...
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
iheart.com
Aksarben Village Farmers Market Voted #1 Farmers Market in Nebraska
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Farmers Market is voted the #1 farmers market in the state of Nebraska. The Sunday Market in Aksarben Village won the honor as part of the 2022 National Farmers Market Celebration by the American Farmland Trust. The Saturday Market in the Old Market placed second in the state of Nebraska. Each year, the Farmers Market Celebration highlights the important role farmers markets play in communities across the nation while celebrating the vendors, staff, and volunteers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
Car seat placed on stovetop sparks apartment fire in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five people have to find a new place to stay Friday night, following a fire in their south Lincoln apartment. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a kitchen fire at an apartment northeast of 14th Street and Highway 2 on Friday around 11 a.m.
1011now.com
Ashland Fire Dept. raises concerns over aerial ladder truck
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - When the call for help blares out at a fire station we want crews to respond with the safest equipment possible. But one fire chief not far from Omaha is raising concern about the age and condition of an aerial ladder. Hoping to avoid an emergency during one Ashland’s fire chief needs a funding response for the department’s 23-year-old aerial ladder truck.
1011now.com
End of an Era: LFR closes Station 8 to make way for its replacement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The transformation process for a piece of city-owned land on the northeast corner of 17th and Van Dorn has officially begun. Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s Fire Station 8, originally opening in 1958, closed on Monday, October 3rd. LFR says it marks the beginning of a new era for the station, as it will be torn down to make way for a brand new building at the same location.
1011now.com
Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews return from Florida
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews travelled back to Lincoln from Florida on Friday. LES crews joined New Symrna Beach and other mutual aid crews to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. “The crews were stationed in New Smyrna Beach, FL,” said Sally Jarecke, Communications Specialist....
Comments / 0