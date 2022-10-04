Read full article on original website
This 1934 McQuay-Norris Streamliner Is a Bizarre Bubble Car Built From a 1930s Ford
Only six were ever made and this one is the last known survivor.
prestigeonline.com
Lamborghini ceases production of its iconic sports car
After being around for more than a decade, Automobili Lamborghini has revealed its final Aventador, effectively closing the chapter of its beloved and iconic super sports car. First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Aventador LP 700-4, its moniker described its 700 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive. Its engine mounted longways at the rear – Longitudinale Posteriore – but the Aventador encapsulated so much more.
Top Speed
Brabus 600: Beating Mercedes-Maybach at its Own Game
Italian supercars and high-end luxury limousines are, arguably, the least-likely models in need of next-level tuning, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve some aftermarket love, too. Brabus, for example, does some pretty crazy work to high-end models, with upgrade kits for models like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, and even the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Now, the German tuner has focused its attention on the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC and decided that its 500 horsepower just isn't enough.
Autoblog
2024 Ford Mustang dons a racing suit for Australia's Supercars series
Ford announced six track-bound variants of the 2024 Mustang developed for a wide range of series, but that's not all the Blue Oval has up its sleeve. It unveiled a racing-ready model online that was designed to compete in Australia's popular Supercars series starting in 2023. Introduced at the Mount...
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars
There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
Autoblog
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition celebrates 25 years of TT
Just like the Audi R8, the Audi TT is going on a prolonged farewell tour. The R8 bellows its way into the sunset with a GT RWD special edition limited to 333 examples for global consumption. The TT celebrates 25 years of being like nothing else on the market with a TT RS coupe called the Iconic Edition, limited to 100 examples just for continental Europe and the UK. The RS designation, which we no longer get, means a 2.5-liter five-cylinder with 400 metric horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque sending power to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The extra oomph makes the TT RS nearly a second quicker to 60 miles per hour than the TTS we do get.
dcnewsnow.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG One goes up against the GT Black Series in a drag race
Mercedes-Benz AMG has released a video showing how its newest flagship compares to its former one, in a drag race. We’re talking about the One hypercar which goes up against the GT Black Series, two cars designed for ultimate track performance but with very different methods of execution. While...
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 vs. BMW M3 Comparison: Is Four Greater Than Six?
For decades, there's been a war raging. BMW vs. Mercedes is a tale seemingly as old as time, and since the days of the E30 M3 and 190E, gearheads the world over have picked a side. The latest installment of that war is now upon us, as Mercedes-AMG has revealed the latest performance iteration of the C-Class Sedan with one hell of a twist; in place of the thunderous V8 we all wanted under the hood, there's now a 2.0-liter four-cylinder.
MotorAuthority
Audi RS 4 and RS 5 receive new Competition packs
Audi's RS 4 and RS 5 already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but for 2023 the cars can be ordered with upgrades that boost performance further while adding extra style. Grouped into Competition and Competition Plus packages, the upgrades bring multiple tweaks including an adjustable coil-over...
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
Autoblog
2024 GMC Sierra HD unveiled with new design and more powerful turbodiesel V8
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD made its debut in September 2022, so it was only a matter of time before the GMC Sierra HD received a similar round of updates. Unveiled online, the truck gains a new-look design and a more powerful turbodiesel V8, among other changes. GMC developed the...
MotorTrend Magazine
Repeat to Yourself: It’s not a 1968 Charger, It’s not a 1968 Charger …
Holley's Moparty event, held in Bowling Green, Kentucky, every September, is literally a candy store for fans of Chrysler hardware. Understand something: For a huge swathe of gearheads usually ignored by the mainstream of hot rodding, coming to the Moparty and finding such a bounty of Chryco riches—among them eXoMod Concept's C68 Carbon 1968 Dodge Charger look-alike—ranks right up there with winning a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. Despite having seen the C68 Carbon before in press release accounts, we weren't quite prepared to see it in person when we rounded the bend into Moparty's manufacturer's midway the first time.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Is the Off-Road Diesel Power Wagon You Always Wanted
The auto industry’s off-road obsession continues, with Ram adding a new off-road toy. The pickup brand used the Texas State Fair to introduce the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel. Honestly, it’s a truck they should have made years ago. Ram says this new 2500 Rebel is a...
Autoblog
2022 Ford GT LM Edition revealed as the supercar's final special theme
This is the last special edition Ford is introducing for the Ford GT supercar. It's called the GT LM Edition, and it’s designed to honor the Ford GT’s 2016 Le Mans class victory. Ford plans on building 20 of these LM Editions, which will count toward the 1,350...
Autoblog
Renault 4-inspired EV photos tease its Paris Auto Show reveal
It has always been interesting to observe the new vehicles we don’t get in the United States. Renault has been responsible for several “forbidden fruit” models over the years, and its latest EV tease may revive another. The French automaker recently teased a new electric crossover that bears a striking resemblance to one of its most iconic historical models. Renault will reveal the new EV on October 17 at the Paris Motor Show.
Autoblog
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning just became more expensive ... again
Ford has only been delivering the F-150 Lightning for a few months, but the truck has already seen a steep price increase. In August, the automaker boosted prices by significant amounts across the board, with some trims seeing as much as an $8,500 jump. Now, Ford’s increasing the Lightning’s cost again, and the base Pro model isn’t looking so affordable anymore.
Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso Debuts With €148,000 Price Tag
Hot on the heels of the A110 R's debut earlier this week, Alpine has a surprise in store for deep-pocketed Formula 1 fans. Meet the Fernando Alonso version, a limited-run special edition with an astronomical price tag of €148,000 at home in France where the regular R retails for €105,000. It goes without saying you're looking at the most expensive car Renault’s performance division has ever sold.
Autoblog
2022 BMW M3 Road Test Review: One of the best cars, but ...
MALIBU, Calif. – Encinal and Decker Canyon roads are serious challenges for anything on four wheels. They are impossibly tight, twisting and demanding of the driver’s attention. Bigger vehicles merely survive these roads, including those with otherwise exemplary performance credentials. The 2022 BMW M3 is definitely not a small car, as the latest G80 3 Series generation has swollen to proportions comparable to the time-honored E39 BMW M5.
Autoblog
Ram 1500 Classic loses regular-cab short-box configuration
Mopar Insiders had a look at Ram's fleet information for the coming model year and discovered an omission: No regular cab with the six-foot four-inch short box for 2023. The fifth-gen pickup has never offered that configuration, but Ram has maintained the fourth-gen Ram Classic as a stubby for the past four model years and up to now on the entry-level Tradesman and the Express trims. According to the paperwork, the regular cab with the eight-foot long box survives into next year. If this comes to pass for 2023, it will lift the price of a two-wheel drive Ram Classic Tradesman a "whopping" $300, from $32,130 after the $1,895 destination fee to $32,430. The Express MSRP jumps by a genuinely large amount, because the option above the regular-cab short-box is a Quad Cab short-box. The Express goes from starting at $33,630 to $40,990.
