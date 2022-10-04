Just like the Audi R8, the Audi TT is going on a prolonged farewell tour. The R8 bellows its way into the sunset with a GT RWD special edition limited to 333 examples for global consumption. The TT celebrates 25 years of being like nothing else on the market with a TT RS coupe called the Iconic Edition, limited to 100 examples just for continental Europe and the UK. The RS designation, which we no longer get, means a 2.5-liter five-cylinder with 400 metric horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque sending power to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The extra oomph makes the TT RS nearly a second quicker to 60 miles per hour than the TTS we do get.

