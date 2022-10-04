ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Delaware County woman arrested for Forgery

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

STAMFORD, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – An investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office determined that Catherine J. Shepler, of Jefferson, intentionally bought items and charged them to the account of a victim who was unaware.

Police say that after buying the items, Shepler signed the name of the victim on the receipt, a written instrument, while knowing she was not authorized to do so.

Shepler was arrested and charged with Forgery in the Third Degree. She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to the Town of Stamford Court at a later date.

