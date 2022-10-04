Read full article on original website
The 25 Best Things to Do in Mississippi
Belted by the robust Mississippi River, Mississippi is a place of many faces. Travel through the state, and you’ll discover everything from regal mansions to rural simplicity, white sandy beaches to dense woodland, and simple mom-and-pop stores to mighty shopping emporiums. Often misunderstood, Mississippi is home to some of...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
350 passengers stuck on halted luxury cruise ship, barges grounded because of low water on Mississippi River
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand and has resulted in the temporary stoppage of a luxury river cruise ship with about 350 passengers on board without a way to disembark. The grounded barges are also...
All three instate Ole Miss commits named to Miss/Al Game roster
All three of Ole Miss' instate commitments from the class of 2023 were selected to the state's roster released Wednesday for the annual Mississippi/Alabama High School All-Star Football game to be played in December of this year. That includes Raleigh athlete Suntarine Perkins, Ridgeland wide receiver Ayden Williams and Moss Point defensive lineman Jamarious Brown.
'It’s certainly the worst time possible': Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
ST. LOUIS — The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching...
UPDATE: Mississippi woman identified as victim of crash involving classic car headed to Cruisin’ the Coast event
Officials have identified the victim of a car wreck involving a classic car traveling to be part of the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. WLOX-TV reports that officials have identified the victim of the crash as Sherry Arrington, 67, of Terry. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Mayor enters controversy after Mississippi man threatens to sue over his upkeep of former brothel he hopes to turn into tourist attraction
A Mississippi mayor joined the controversy surrounding a man’s efforts to turn a former Mississippi brothel into a tourist destination and his frustration with government officials who say he isn’t doing enough to keep up the property. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson responded to a “slanderous sign” posted outside...
Tamale Trail: A One-of-a- Kind Culinary & Historical Trail in Mississippi
By Anne Braly Mississippi may be better known for its Delta catfish and beautiful beaches along the Gulf Coast, but there’s a trail that dissects the Magnolia State, and just by traveling it, tells a tale of the history and the connection of two distinct cultures that came together in delicious fashion. While this important […] The post Tamale Trail: A One-of-a- Kind Culinary & Historical Trail in Mississippi appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Chaney calls for regulation amid hospital-insurer dispute
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi insurance commissioner says lawmakers should consider more regulation on insurance network procedures as a dispute continues between the state’s largest insurance provider and largest hospital. Commissioner Mike Chaney spoke to the state House and Senate insurance committees Monday, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Since April, Blue Cross & Blue Shield […]
What Is It Like to Be Jewish in Mississippi?
The High Holy Days, the most sacred days in Judaism’s calendar, began at the end of September. In New York, the largest Jewish community in the world, everything stops. In Mississippi, there have never been many Jews, and recently, Jewish communities have been dwindling. Before and after the Civil...
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
MGCCC’s associate degree nursing program ranked top 10 in nation, No. 1 in Mississippi
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to start a career in nursing, one of the nation’s best nursing programs is right here in South Mississippi. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College just announced their associate degree nursing (ADN) program is ranked sixth in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi by RNCareers.org when comparing NCLEX-RN pass rates. MGCCC has a 99.20 pass rate, which was compared to 1,042 ADN degree programs in the nation.
Mississippi requests execution date be set for Thomas Loden
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The State of Mississippi has moved to set an execution date for Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. In 2000, Loden kidnapped 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray after discovering her stranded on the side of the road. Prosecutors said he spent hours repeatedly raping and sexually battering Gray before killing her. Loden was […]
Classic car involved in fatal highway accident as thousands flock to Mississippi Coast for Cruisin’ event
As thousands of car enthusiasts flock to Mississippi for the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event, a car wreck involving a classic car Wednesday afternoon has proven fatal. WLOX-TV reported that the accident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 49 just near the intersection with Mississippi 26. The TV...
Leaders went to Mississippi State University to talk about World Hunger
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Tonight, 1 in 6 people in the state of Mississippi will go to bed hungry. Not knowing where your next meal is coming from is called food insecurity. It’s a huge problem. And one that scientists at Mississippi State talked about today with elected leaders, farm...
Violent Summer: When Klansmen and Tyranny Stalked Mississippi: ‘I’ll Shoot You In Two”
We are marching for a home ..." (from a Klan leaflet distributed in 1964) There were no Klan robes in sight the night the violent Wolf Pack was born in southwest Mississippi. It was Sunday, May 17, 1964, when McComb Selectman Phillip Brady crawled up on the trailer bed at the Pike County fairgrounds on Wardlaw Road, roughly a mile south of McComb's all-black Baertown district. Thousands were expected that night.
Winners selected for Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year promo
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Mississippi Lottery Insider was selected in Monday’s final drawing to win an expenses-paid trip to New York City and a chance to become Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year. The promotion featured a grand prize of an expenses-paid trip to New York for two, three nights at a Times Square […]
Mississippi PSC votes to amend former net metering rules
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) in a bipartisan vote approved amendments to the former Net Metering and Interconnection Rules, now referred to as the “Mississippi Distributed Generation Rules.” “The amended Rules will provide Mississippi customers of investor-owned utilities with the option to invest in their own ability to self-supply and […]
