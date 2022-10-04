'It's a mistake, even if they're relegated' – supporters react to Rafa Benitez's potential Premier League return

Read full article on original website
Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas says he was hacked after deleting 'I'm gay' tweet
Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas deleted a tweet in which he said he was gay and later announced he had been hacked. Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas has said his Twitter account was hacked after a post earlier on Sunday in which he had claimed to be gay.
'It is an honour to be here': Determined David de Gea wants to stay at Man United despite torrid performances this season as Spaniard redeems himself with last-gasp save to help his side take all three points at Everton
David de Gea insists he wants to stay at Manchester United amid doubts over his long-term future at the club. The 31-year-old produced an acrobatic late stop to deny Amadou Onana and preserve a 2-1 win at Everton on Sunday night. Man United are yet to decide on De Gea's...
Leicester collapse puts Brendan Rodgers back on rocky road... while Bournemouth continue to impress under interim manager Gary O'Neil
With just over 20 minutes remaining, things were starting to look good for Leicester. They were 1-0 up and on course for a second league win of the week — and the season — when Brendan Rodgers made a double substitution, bringing on Jamie Vardy and Daniel Amartey in the hope of putting the game to bed.
MATCHDAY: Forest looks to climb off bottom of Premier League
Nottingham Forest can climb off the bottom of the Premier League by beating Aston Villa in the final game of the Premier League's latest round
Match Report: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool | Defeat At The Emirates For Klopp's Men
Liverpool fell victim to defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon when they were beaten by Arsenal in the Premier League.
Tottenham & Brighton pay tribute to fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone at the Amex
A minute's applause was observed at the Amex for Tottenham's former fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died this week. Tottenham and Brighton players paid tribute to Spurs' former fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone with a minute's applause ahead of their Premier League match at the Amex on Saturday evening.
Liverpool report: Reds eyeing up January swoop for Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic
Liverpool's owners are said to have allocated substantial money for a big signing in the New Year – could it be Brozovic?. Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants Liverpool (opens in new tab) to make a January move for Inter Milan (opens in new tab) midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The Reds –...
Newcastle United vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Newcastle United vs Brentford live stream and match preview, Saturday 8 October, 3pm BST. Newcastle United vs Brentford live stream and match preview. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works...
Michael Carrick odds-on favourite for vacant Middlesbrough job
The bookmakers have Michael Carrick as the most likely man to take over from the recently-departed Chris Wilder. Michael Carrick is the leading candidate to take over the vacant managerial position at Middlesbrough, according to the bookmakers. Priced on Oddschecker (opens in new tab) at 4/5 and 11/10, Carrick is...
Barcelona president Joan Laporta backtracks on Super League plans
Barcelona president Joan Laporta now says it would be 'tiresome' if Europe's top clubs played each other all the time. Barcelona president Joan Laporta appears to have backtracked on the club's plans for a European Super League and has said it would be 'tiresome' if the continent's top teams played each other often.
