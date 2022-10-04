Oakleaf- Both teams came into the contest undefeated, but only one could leave unblemished. Both came into the game with the top play-makers in middle school football, but only one could leave on top. Both teams played hard throughout the game, but only one could last to the final whistle. It was Baker County who ran away with the game in the end 26-8 to remain undefeated on the season.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO