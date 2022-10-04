Read full article on original website
duvalsports.com
Baker County Runs Past Oakleaf For Their 22nd Straight Victory
Oakleaf- Both teams came into the contest undefeated, but only one could leave unblemished. Both came into the game with the top play-makers in middle school football, but only one could leave on top. Both teams played hard throughout the game, but only one could last to the final whistle. It was Baker County who ran away with the game in the end 26-8 to remain undefeated on the season.
cityofnsb.com
New Smyrna Golf Club reopens Oct. 7, updates on other facilities
Even in the face of historic flooding and wind gusts up to 96 mph, New Smyrna Golf Club's signature 2nd hole pine tree stood strong through the storm. Though cleanup efforts continue on holes 4 through 7, the course will reopen Friday, Oct. 7. Golfers can play 19 holes for the price of regular greens fees of $35 and a cart rental by playing holes 1-3, 8, 9, and then play the back nine before playing 1-3, 8 and nine again. The driving range is closed until further notice.
mynews13.com
DeLand couple deals with flooding from the St. Johns River.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — People working and living along the St. Johns River said the flooding seen after Ian is something they have never witnessed. Kevin Oakes has lived along the river for about ten years and said it’s part of the deal if you live on the water, and he expected this to happen.
Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine
Jacksonville, Fl — Multiple crashes have tied up traffic I-95 southbound through St. Augustine. Three semi trucks are involved in the crash near SR 207. No one was hurt in the crash. Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to Do in Daytona Beach, FL
About an hour’s drive northeast of Orlando and an hour’s drive south of St. Augustine will bring you to Daytona Beach. In addition to its thrilling international speedway, Daytona Beach, situated along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, is renowned for its beautiful 23-mile stretch of white sand beaches. It’s a great place to hang out with friends and have a good time performing many enjoyable activities together.
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
cityofnsb.com
Storm debris collection in New Smyrna Beach begins Friday, Oct. 7
The City of New Smyrna Beach will begin storm debris collection within city limits on Friday, Oct. 7. Residents should bring storm debris to the public right of way, the area that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole, or easement. Residents should not place debris in the road; this obstructs traffic, hinders cleanup and power restoration efforts, and makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass. If possible, keep debris away from drainage ditches, inlets, mailboxes, and power lines. Do not cover storm drains and never block fire hydrants.
Gov. DeSantis speaks about Hurricane Ian recovery in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Daytona Beach on Friday afternoon about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ian. The governor was joined by Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Shawn Hamilton. Volusia County officials estimate more than 6,000 homes were flooded and 1,000 businesses...
click orlando
River levels keep rising 1 week after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
fox35orlando.com
Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
Daytona Beach woman loses 30 years’ worth of possessions from Ian flooding
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For nearly a week after Hurricane Ian, communities across Volusia County have felt the aftermath of the storm damage, and the Midtown neighborhood was hit especially hard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People in the neighborhood on South Kottle Street in Daytona...
click orlando
Dune loss on Flagler Beach after Hurricane Ian a concern for A1A, future protects
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach lost a large amount of sand from its dunes because of Hurricane Ian, and several agencies are coordinating ways to shore up the beach and the roads. Flagler County government is working with the city, Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of...
click orlando
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
‘Washed away in an instant’: 62-year-old Daytona Beach Shores restaurant swept away by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla — A portion of a popular restaurant at the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores was washed away by Hurricane Ian. Managers at Crabby Joe’s said the restaurant is holding on by a thread, with the dining room barely intact and most of the pier gone.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach
Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
mynews13.com
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
News4Jax.com
Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
