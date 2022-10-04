ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

duvalsports.com

Baker County Runs Past Oakleaf For Their 22nd Straight Victory

Oakleaf- Both teams came into the contest undefeated, but only one could leave unblemished. Both came into the game with the top play-makers in middle school football, but only one could leave on top. Both teams played hard throughout the game, but only one could last to the final whistle. It was Baker County who ran away with the game in the end 26-8 to remain undefeated on the season.
ORANGE PARK, FL
cityofnsb.com

New Smyrna Golf Club reopens Oct. 7, updates on other facilities

Even in the face of historic flooding and wind gusts up to 96 mph, New Smyrna Golf Club's signature 2nd hole pine tree stood strong through the storm. Though cleanup efforts continue on holes 4 through 7, the course will reopen Friday, Oct. 7. Golfers can play 19 holes for the price of regular greens fees of $35 and a cart rental by playing holes 1-3, 8, 9, and then play the back nine before playing 1-3, 8 and nine again. The driving range is closed until further notice.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

DeLand couple deals with flooding from the St. Johns River.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — People working and living along the St. Johns River said the flooding seen after Ian is something they have never witnessed. Kevin Oakes has lived along the river for about ten years and said it’s part of the deal if you live on the water, and he expected this to happen.
DELAND, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Daytona Beach, FL

About an hour’s drive northeast of Orlando and an hour’s drive south of St. Augustine will bring you to Daytona Beach. In addition to its thrilling international speedway, Daytona Beach, situated along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, is renowned for its beautiful 23-mile stretch of white sand beaches. It’s a great place to hang out with friends and have a good time performing many enjoyable activities together.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
cityofnsb.com

Storm debris collection in New Smyrna Beach begins Friday, Oct. 7

The City of New Smyrna Beach will begin storm debris collection within city limits on Friday, Oct. 7. Residents should bring storm debris to the public right of way, the area that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole, or easement. Residents should not place debris in the road; this obstructs traffic, hinders cleanup and power restoration efforts, and makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass. If possible, keep debris away from drainage ditches, inlets, mailboxes, and power lines. Do not cover storm drains and never block fire hydrants.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

River levels keep rising 1 week after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
SANFORD, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach

Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.

